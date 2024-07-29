2024 National with Chad Newland

By Kelly Reed

Once again I want to welcome everyone back for another featured hobby article. This is an ongoing series to showcase and educate our readership regarding the sports card and memorabilia collectibles hobby. This article takes us to The National Sports Collectors Convention that took place in Cleveland, Ohio at the I-X Center recently. I reached out to Chad Newland to share his thoughts, experience, and some photos he took… and he did!

Please share with our readers your hobby origin story and what you’re currently into hobby-wise these days.

I started collecting as a kid, my dad got me into sports so naturally I started collecting cards. I grew up a Cincinnati Reds fan and continue to collect Reds players. I ago grew up following the Cleveland Browns. Currently I’m trying to collect any Elly De La Cruz I can find and I continue to add to my vintage collection.

Have you ever been to The National Sports Collectors Convention aka the National prior to this year?

Yes, this was my 3rd National, all in Cleveland.

How did you prepare for this year’s show?

I made a list of the cards that were important to me and within my price range. I researched prices and went in knowing what I wanted to pay.

What are some of the coolest cards/memorabilia that you saw at the show?

So much amazing history on display. The PSA vault had every signed PSA 10 Michael Jordan rookie on display, Heritage Auctions had the jersey from Babe Ruth’s called shot. I got to hold a 1952 Mantle and a T206 Honus Wagner.

Did you acquire any new cards or memorabilia at this year’s National? Can you share with us what you picked up?

I got every card on my list. Jim Brown Rookie, Mike Schmidt, Frank Robinson, Walter Payton and Mariano Rivera rookies as well as a Jeter SP foil and Tiger Woods PSA 10 rookies.

Can you share some of the fun moments you had at this year’s show?

Meeting some of my heroes! Johnny Bench, Pete Rose, Barry Larkin. I unexpectedly met Dave Justice and Archie Griffin who were a couple of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.

Anything at this show that frustrated you or anything you’d like to see improve for future shows?

Cell phone and WiFi reception were really bad. The autograph pavilion was a bit chaotic.

Do you attend other shows around the country?

If so, which ones do you like most?

Not many but I’m looking forward to some local shows.

Is there a word of advice or things that you can share with our readers who would like to attend next year’s show in Chicago?

Know what you want and what you’re willing to pay. If you see something you like take note of the booth number so you can find it later.

Speaking of, do you plan to attend next year’s show? How do you think your collecting strategy will change for that one?

No my daughter is getting married in California so I will be skipping next year but I plan to go in 2026. I think my strategy will be the same but now I have time to save more money!

Bonus Question: Are there any websites/podcasts/YouTube Channels you’re into that you think our readers would also enjoy?

I follow a few guys on TikTok, Sports Cards Nonsense, Clever Cuban Cards and Ballcard Genius. I’m in several card groups and break groups on Facebook and just starting to pay more attention to Whatnot.

Do you have a hobby story or know of someone who would like to be featured in this series? Reach out to Kelly Reed at info@blitzweekly.com or find us socially on Instagram, X/Twitter, or Facebook.