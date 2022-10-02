18 Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#18 Oklahoma Sooners vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 1 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

#18 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1, 0-1 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)



The Horned Frogs are sitting pretty at 3-0 on the season. This game will showcase the huge turn around for TCU from last season’s debacle! OU on the other hand is looking to bounce back from last week’s 7 point loss at home to Kansas State. Let’s take a look at this week’s Big 12 match up in Ft. Worth.



Horned Frog Fever

TCU and OU have the same record over their last 5 games. Both teams are 4-1 and looking to one up each other in the Big 12. Remember a couple of years ago, TCU beat OU at home. Could this happen again? Well see on Saturday morning!



OU Sooners

OU is led by junior by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. This guy has 1089 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. No one is talking about this kid. He’s strong passing the ball and running it in clutch situations. TCU’s defense will need to key on running back Eric Gray. He is averaging 7.5 yards a carry. He will be the x-factor for OU. The OU offense averages 40 points per game while the defense is giving up 17 points per game.



TCU Horned Frogs

The Horned Frogs offense is averaging 46 points per game. TCU hasn’t put point up points like this since Gary Patterson patrolled the sidelines. Head coach Sonny Dikes has always coached high-octane offenses everywhere he’s coached. The defense will be the x factor for the Horned frogs this weekend. If TCU can hold OU to 30 points, the Horned Frogs will have a chance of winning at home this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with a 65.5% chance of winning on the road in Ft. Worth. I’m compelled to take TCU by 7, but OU is way too powerful for then Frogs! The over/under is 67.5, so take the over!



Final Score

Sooners – 37

Horned Frogs – 30