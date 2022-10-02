FAU Owls vs UNT Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

FAU Owls vs UNT Mean Green

Saturday – October 1 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX.



Records Before the Game

Florida Atlantic University Owls (2-3, 1-0 C-USA)

University of North Texas Mean Green (2-3, 1-0 C-USA)



I can’t wait to see this game. Both teams are on the cusp of turning things around not just as a team but as a program. A quality win this Saturday will change the fortunes for both programs. Let’s take a closer at FAU versus UNT in Denton.



Let the Record Show

Both teams are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in conference. Over their last 5 games, UNT is 2-5 and so is FAU with the same record. Which team’s defense will show up? UNT’s defense is giving up 38 points per game while FAU’s defense is giving up 26 points per game.



FAU Owls

The Owls are led by senior quarterback N’kosi Perry. He has 1217 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He’s a better passer on the road than what he is at home this season. He had 93 rushing yards last game on 11 carries against Purdue. Running back Larry McCammon is a tough runner between the tackles. He has 433 rushing yards with 2 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 a carry. He will be the x-factor for the Owls on the road in Denton.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green has a chance to keep up in conference with a win at home this week. UNT will need to play tough and physical on defense. The defense has been the one thing that has kept this team from getting tom the next level. I can share how good this team is, but it’s the defense that has hindered this team for the last 3 or 4 years. Keep an eye on the defense this weekend. If the defense plays well, UNT will win this game easily! I think you get my point regarding the Mean Green defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Owls with a 65.0% chance of winning on the road this weekend. I have the Mean Green winning in an upset by 8! The over/under is 69, so take the under!



Final Score

Mean Green – 31

Owls – 23