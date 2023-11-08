Peavy leads 5 scorers in double digits in TCU rout over Southern U

Micah Peavy leads the Frogs with 21 points in 21 minutes.
|35
|40
|75
|54
|54
|108
Team Stats
|FG
|29-65
|43-70
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|61.4
|3PT
|10-24
|10-23
|Three Point %
|41.7
|43.5
|FT
|7-13
|12-17
|Free Throw %
|53.8
|70.6
|Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|15
|Defensive Rebounds
|15
|26
|Assists
|14
|28
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Total Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|39
Team Notes
- It was program win No. 1,299 for TCU.
- TCU improved to 1-0 all-time against Southern and 41-1 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
- Jamie Dixon improved to 21-0 in season openers in his career.
- The team’s 108 points marked the second-highest-scoring home opener in program history. It was the most in an opener since 1984 when TCU defeated St. Edwards (Texas), 112-71.
- It was the most points a TCU team has scored since a 108-99 triple overtime win over Texas State on Nov. 4, 2009. It was the most scored in regulation since Jan. 5, 2002, in a 117-108 loss at USF.
- TCU improved to 72-11 against non-conference opponents under Dixon.
- TCU improved to 76-37 in season openers and has won nine straight and 16 of its last 17.
- TCU improved to 62-13 in home openers and has won ten straight at home.
- TCU outrebounded the Jaguars 41-28. The Frogs improved to 116-36 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
- TCU’s defense forced 16 Southern turnovers and had nine blocks and 10 steals.
- For the second-straight season opener, all available Frogs entered the game.
Individual Notes
- Micah Peavy scored a career-high 21 points. His previous high was 16 points, which last occurred last season against Iowa.
- Peavy made 10-of-13 shot attempts. It was the most made field goals of his career.
- Avery Anderson III (2-4), JaKobe Coles (2-4), Jameer Nelson (2-2) and Trevian Tennyson (3-5) all made multiple 3-pointers.
- It was announced after the game that freshmen Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning plan to redshirt the season.