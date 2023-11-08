News Ticker

Peavy leads 5 scorers in double digits in TCU rout over Southern U

November 8, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Micah Peavy leads the Frogs with 21 points in 21 minutes.

     
Southern U. 35 40 75
TCU 54 54 108

Team Stats

 
FG 29-65 43-70
Field Goal % 44.6 61.4
3PT 10-24 10-23
Three Point % 41.7 43.5
FT 7-13 12-17
Free Throw % 53.8 70.6
Rebounds 33 45
Offensive Rebounds 13 15
Defensive Rebounds 15 26
Assists 14 28
Steals 7 10
Blocks 3 9
Total Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 18 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 39

Team Notes

  • It was program win No. 1,299 for TCU.
  • TCU improved to 1-0 all-time against Southern and 41-1 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
  • Jamie Dixon improved to 21-0 in season openers in his career. 
  • The team’s 108 points marked the second-highest-scoring home opener in program history. It was the most in an opener since 1984 when TCU defeated St. Edwards (Texas), 112-71. 
  • It was the most points a TCU team has scored since a 108-99 triple overtime win over Texas State on Nov. 4, 2009. It was the most scored in regulation since Jan. 5, 2002, in a 117-108 loss at USF. 
  • TCU improved to 72-11 against non-conference opponents under Dixon. 
  • TCU improved to 76-37 in season openers and has won nine straight and 16 of its last 17. 
  • TCU improved to 62-13 in home openers and has won ten straight at home. 
  • TCU outrebounded the Jaguars 41-28. The Frogs improved to 116-36 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent. 
  • TCU’s defense forced 16 Southern turnovers and had nine blocks and 10 steals. 
  • For the second-straight season opener, all available Frogs entered the game.

 Individual Notes

  • Micah Peavy scored a career-high 21 points. His previous high was 16 points, which last occurred last season against Iowa. 
  • Peavy made 10-of-13 shot attempts. It was the most made field goals of his career. 
  • Avery Anderson III (2-4), JaKobe Coles (2-4), Jameer Nelson (2-2) and Trevian Tennyson (3-5) all made multiple 3-pointers.
  • It was announced after the game that freshmen Jace Posey and Isaiah Manning plan to redshirt the season.

 

