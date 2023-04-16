UNC Wilmington takes 2 out of 3 from TCU

|R
|H
|E
|12
|11
|2
|6
|4
|1
Stat of the Game:
38 – Brayden Taylor’s first career multi-home run game gives him 38 career home runs. He now stands along in fourth place all-time at TCU.
Notes:
• TCU scored a first inning run for the 15th time this season.
• TCU homered in a game for the 29th time this season.
• TCU hit multiple home runs in a game for the 13th time this season.
• TCU stretched its streak of stealing a bases in a game to 16 straight.
• Tre Richardson hit his second home run of the season and the ninth of his career.
• Richardson has reached safely in nine straight games.
• Brayden Taylor hit his 12th and 13th home runs of the season and now has 38 in his career.
• Taylor collected his 10th multi-hit game of the season and the 52nd of his career.
• Taylor recorded his eighth multi-RBI game of the year and the 35th of his career.
• Anthony Silva has reached safely in 17 straight games.