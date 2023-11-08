News Ticker

Madison Conners 30 points & 11 rebounds, lead the new look Horned Frogs to victory

November 8, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU continues its season-opening five-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
 
Individual Notes

  • Conner’s 30-point outburst marked her second game finishing with 20-or-more points and sixth career double-digit scoring performance.
  • Conner’s half-dozen 3-pointers were a career-best as were her 11 rebounds. 
  • Conner recorded the first double-double of her career.
  • Prince finished two rebounds shy of matching her career-high on the boards. She snagged a dozen rebounds on March 3, 2022 in her second-and-final season on the court at Oregon.
  • Prince’s double-double was the third of her career.
  • Four of Prince’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
  • Jovanovic dished out five-or-more assists for the 10th time collegiately.
  • Owens has now finished with five-plus assists in 21 of her last 33 games dating back to the 2022-23 season. Her seven-assist effort marked the seventh game of her five-year career in which she’s racked up at least seven assists.
  • Campbell became the sixth Horned Frog head coach to win his TCU debut. TCU head coaches are now 6-2 all-time in their first game donning the purple and white.
1 2 3 4 F
Oral Roberts 8 19 11 18 56
TCU 20 18 23 15 76

Team Stats

 
FG 23-72 27-61
Field Goal % 31.9 44.3
3PT 3-18 9-23
Three Point % 16.7 39.1
FT 7-10 13-17
Free Throw % 70.0 76.5
Rebounds 47 46
Offensive Rebounds 20 12
Defensive Rebounds 22 31
Assists 8 18
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 8
Total Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 12 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 29

