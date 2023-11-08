Madison Conners 30 points & 11 rebounds, lead the new look Horned Frogs to victory

Up Next
TCU continues its season-opening five-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Individual Notes
- Conner’s 30-point outburst marked her second game finishing with 20-or-more points and sixth career double-digit scoring performance.
- Conner’s half-dozen 3-pointers were a career-best as were her 11 rebounds.
- Conner recorded the first double-double of her career.
- Prince finished two rebounds shy of matching her career-high on the boards. She snagged a dozen rebounds on March 3, 2022 in her second-and-final season on the court at Oregon.
- Prince’s double-double was the third of her career.
- Four of Prince’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
- Jovanovic dished out five-or-more assists for the 10th time collegiately.
- Owens has now finished with five-plus assists in 21 of her last 33 games dating back to the 2022-23 season. Her seven-assist effort marked the seventh game of her five-year career in which she’s racked up at least seven assists.
- Campbell became the sixth Horned Frog head coach to win his TCU debut. TCU head coaches are now 6-2 all-time in their first game donning the purple and white.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|8
|19
|11
|18
|56
|20
|18
|23
|15
|76
Team Stats
|FG
|23-72
|27-61
|Field Goal %
|31.9
|44.3
|3PT
|3-18
|9-23
|Three Point %
|16.7
|39.1
|FT
|7-10
|13-17
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|76.5
|Rebounds
|47
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|20
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|22
|31
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Total Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|12
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|29