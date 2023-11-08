Madison Conners 30 points & 11 rebounds, lead the new look Horned Frogs to victory

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Up Next



TCU continues its season-opening five-game homestand at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.



Individual Notes

Conner’s 30-point outburst marked her second game finishing with 20-or-more points and sixth career double-digit scoring performance.

Conner’s half-dozen 3-pointers were a career-best as were her 11 rebounds.

Conner recorded the first double-double of her career.

Prince finished two rebounds shy of matching her career-high on the boards. She snagged a dozen rebounds on March 3, 2022 in her second-and-final season on the court at Oregon.

Prince’s double-double was the third of her career.

Four of Prince’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive glass.

Jovanovic dished out five-or-more assists for the 10 th time collegiately.

time collegiately. Owens has now finished with five-plus assists in 21 of her last 33 games dating back to the 2022-23 season. Her seven-assist effort marked the seventh game of her five-year career in which she’s racked up at least seven assists.

Campbell became the sixth Horned Frog head coach to win his TCU debut. TCU head coaches are now 6-2 all-time in their first game donning the purple and white.

1 2 3 4 F Oral Roberts 8 19 11 18 56 TCU 20 18 23 15 76

Team Stats