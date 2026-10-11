12 Texas Tech defeated TCU 1-0

|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|1
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
Scoring Plays
Kylie Bahr (2)
Assisted By: Taylor Zdrojewski , Eleanor Hays
GOAL by TTU Bahr, Kylie Assist by Zdrojewski, Taylor and Hays, Eleanor.
47:12
Team Statistics
|
Shots
|Texas Tech
|8
|5
|13 (6)
|TCU
|3
|3
|6 (2)
|
Saves
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|2
|TCU
|3
|2
|5
|
Corners Kicks
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|6
|TCU
|5
|4
|9
|
Offsides
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|TCU
|3
|1
|4
|
Fouls
|Texas Tech
|6
|4
|10
|TCU
|6
|3
|9
MATCH NOTABLES
- Leah Negeri made her TCU debut during the match, playing 19 total minutes.
- TCU won the corner kick battle 9-6.
- Olivia Geller, Zoe Cuneio, Cameron Patton and Grace Coppinger played all 90 minutes.
- Eres Freifeld, Grace Coppinger and Grace Vest each tallied two shots to make up TCU’s shot total for the match.
- Kaela Martinez, Madison Taylor, Leah Negeri, Hannah Harms, Giovanna Costanzo, Evie Baker and Cameron Byrd came on as substitutions today.
UP NEXT
TCU will hit the road to take on in-state rival Baylor on October 16 at 7 p.m. in Waco.