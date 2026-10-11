12 Texas Tech defeated TCU 1-0

Shots Texas Tech 8 5 13 (6) TCU 3 3 6 (2) Saves Texas Tech 1 1 2 TCU 3 2 5 Corners Kicks Texas Tech 2 4 6 TCU 5 4 9 Offsides Texas Tech 0 0 0 TCU 3 1 4 Fouls Texas Tech 6 4 10 TCU 6 3 9

MATCH NOTABLES

Leah Negeri made her TCU debut during the match, playing 19 total minutes.

made her TCU debut during the match, playing 19 total minutes. TCU won the corner kick battle 9-6.

Olivia Geller , Zoe Cuneio , Cameron Patton and Grace Coppinger played all 90 minutes.

, , and played all 90 minutes. Eres Freifeld , Grace Coppinger and Grace Vest each tallied two shots to make up TCU’s shot total for the match.

, and each tallied two shots to make up TCU’s shot total for the match. Kaela Martinez , Madison Taylor , Leah Negeri , Hannah Harms , Giovanna Costanzo , Evie Baker and Cameron Byrd came on as substitutions today.

UP NEXT

TCU will hit the road to take on in-state rival Baylor on October 16 at 7 p.m. in Waco.