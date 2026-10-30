Card Comments… Will Wynn

By Gregg Moeller

William “Bud” Shakespeare had Juliet babble, “What’s in a name?” Of course, she was a horny teenager in love with a guy her parents hated. But in the NFL, there was one name that said it all.

Will Wynn.

For once, parents grabbed an opportunity to slap a name on a baby that ensured success. That name helped him get into the NFL, and his talent kept him there.

The 1972 Eagles were, well, one long dry heave. 2-11-1. It was their sixth straight losing season, and they had bottomed out. So, they essentially stripped the team to the axles and rebuilt through trades (the key one being Roman Gabriel) and the draft.

When they reached the seventh round, general manager Jim Murray saw the name “Will Wynn” on their draft board. He didn’t study any film–he just saw his name and knew he liked it.

“With the record we’ve had,” Murray said, “how could we not draft a guy named Will Wynn? I feel better just saying it – Will Wynn.”

Will Wynn (how CAN I call him just “Will” or “Wynn”?) came out of Tennessee State, which is why he lasted until the seventh round. But he would be one of five players drafted that would end up starting that season. Being 6-4 and 245 pounds with good speed sure didn’t hurt any.

That season, the Eagles hosted the Cowboys, and had an eleven-game losing streak, almost all of them blowouts. But in 1973 they had Will Wynn.

The Eagles smoked the ‘Boys, 30-13. Will Wynn certainly had that, as he sacked Roger Staubach three times. “We couldn’t seem to handle him,” Dallas head coach Tom Landry said. “He was in our backfield all day.” So, they did have Will Wynn–but in all the wrong places.

The game was probably his career highlight, though he played four years with the Eagles (including 1976, the year of his only card), and one final season as a member of George Allen’s “Over the Hill Gang”–but he loved being an Eagle. “He was just a great guy. He loved living in Philadelphia and being part of the community,” said teammate Harold Carmichael. “The fans loved him and he loved them.”

Fans remembered Will Wynn driving to games in a bright orange Cadillac and loving his adopted home town. After he retired, Will Wynn remained a loyal Eagle to the end. Bud Shakespeare couldn’t have written a better ending.