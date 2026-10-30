Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

The Cowboys are Making Waves

The Dallas Cowboys looked as if they had found some type of footing against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday night. Sure you can say that the Eagles had so many important players out for that game, but they lost their last 4 games before facing Dallas. The Cowboys defense showed up in the second half and played some really good defense holding the Eagles to 321 total yards and recording the team’s second interception of the season. The running game was rolling with Javonte Williams carrying the ball 25 times for 155 yards and a touchdown. He alone opened up the passing game. Quarterback Dak Prescott finished the game with 212 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and he scored on a 2-point conversion. The defense gave the offense a chance to score points and it worked.

Game Info

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 1 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Arizona Cardinals (2-5, 2-2 Away)

The Arizona Cardinals have won one of their last four games. That win was against the Rams on 10/18 on the road 18-16. Don’t let their record fool you. The Cardinals are a very tough team that have lost a few games heading into the 4th quarter. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is a decent signal caller with 1600 yards passing already. The Cardinals are a banged-up team that has a lot of fight in them. They have four of their key players listed as questionable for this game in Dallas. Wideout Jalen Brooks, S Andrew Wingard, CB Max Melton, DT Walter Nolen III and G John Gaines III will be needed in order for Arizona to have a chance. Their x-factor will be Jacoby Brissett!

Dallas Cowboys (3-4, 1-2 Home)

The Cowboys will need to come out and hit the Cardinals right in the mouth. One of two things will happen. First, the Cowboys will create some type of dominance for the win or the Cowboys will fold up and allow another mediocre team to embarrass them at home. The key for a victory will once again be the running game. Dallas will need to run the ball with Javonte Williams. He will need to carry the ball at least 20 times. On the defensive side of the ball, Dallas will need to apply pressure on the Cardinals offensive line. Dallas will also need to find a kick/punt returner that can create an explosive play on a return and be a difference maker. Special teams will be a key to victory.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 78% chance of winning on Sunday afternoon at home this weekend. Dallas has a chance to close the gap in the NFC East. They’re right behind the New York Giants by a game and a half since they lost the season opener to them. Dallas’ coaching staff will need to make coaching adjustments during moments of crisis. The defensive side of the ball will be the side of the ball to watch this weekend. The over/under is 49.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 10+

Final Score

Cowboys – 36

Cardinals – 17

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.