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Harley and Hyry score in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets

November 1, 2026 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 T
CBJ
 0 0 1 1
DAL
 2 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period CBJ DAL
2:16 Mikko Rantanen (7) (Power Play)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (8), Jason Robertson (9)
 0 1
19:59 Thomas Harley (1)

Assists: Arttu Hyry (1), Miro Heiskanen (7)
 0 2
 
 
2nd Period
No Goals Scored
 
 
3rd Period CBJ DAL
6:21 Damon Severson (2)

Assists: Zach Werenski (10), Kent Johnson (5)
 1 2
19:59 Arttu Hyry (4) (Empty Net)

Assists: Jamie Benn (3), Miro Heiskanen (8)
 1 3

Penalties

1st Period
1:43
Jet Greaves Delaying Game – Puck over glass served by Conor Garland
 
 
2nd Period
6:58
Nils Lundkvist Hooking against Conor Garland
12:26
Too many men/ice served by Kent Johnson
 
 
3rd Period
No Penalties This Period

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