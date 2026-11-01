Harley and Hyry score in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|
CBJ
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
DAL
|2
|0
|1
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|CBJ
|DAL
|2:16
|Mikko Rantanen (7) (Power Play)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (8), Jason Robertson (9)
|0
|1
|19:59
|Thomas Harley (1)
Assists: Arttu Hyry (1), Miro Heiskanen (7)
|0
|2
|2nd Period
|
No Goals Scored
|3rd Period
|CBJ
|DAL
|6:21
|Damon Severson (2)
Assists: Zach Werenski (10), Kent Johnson (5)
|1
|2
|19:59
|Arttu Hyry (4) (Empty Net)
Assists: Jamie Benn (3), Miro Heiskanen (8)
|1
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|1:43
|
Jet Greaves Delaying Game – Puck over glass served by Conor Garland
|2nd Period
|6:58
|
Nils Lundkvist Hooking against Conor Garland
|12:26
|
Too many men/ice served by Kent Johnson
|3rd Period
|
No Penalties This Period