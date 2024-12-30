2024 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



If you read my Round 1 College Football Playoff Preview last week you’ll notice that one of the things I correctly predicted was that I had all of the winning teams doing so by double digits. I also thought the SMU Mustangs would pull off the upset, but that didn’t happen. Will the same thing happen this week? Let’s take a look at “Round 2” aka the Quarterfinals. Hint, hint, I once again have an upset special so check it out!

Fiesta Bowl

#6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs #3 Boise State Broncos

Date: December 31 – 6:30 p.m. – State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

TV: ESPN

Players to watch:

#6 Penn State: QB Drew Allar, RB Nicholas Singleton and TE Tyler Warren

#3 Boise State: QB Maddux Madsen, RB Ashton Jeanty and WR Cameron Camper



The Broncos had a bye week to heel up, rest and watch their opponent. Penn State took SMU behind the woodshed and taught them a lesson. Some pundits believe that James Franklin won’t have his team ready, I disagree. I think Penn State is used to playing on the big stage thanks to their conference affiliation. This should be a concern for Boise State. This will be the most high profile game ever in their history. RB Ashton Jeanty has the ability to score on any given handoff and is a game-changer. How will he handle the Penn State defense keying on him play after play? The Broncos will keep the game close, perhaps even have a lead for the first three quarters; but then the physicality of Penn State will impact Boise State negatively and the Nittany Lions will ground and pound their way to victory! ESPN has the Nittany Lions with a 64.9% chance of winning. I’m taking the Nittany Lions by 11!



Final Score

#6 Nittany Lions – 35

#3 Broncos – 24



Peach Bowl

#5 Texas Longhorns vs #4 Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: January 1 – 12:00 p.m. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

TV: ESPN

Players to watch:

#5 Texas: QB Quinn Ewers, RB Quintrevion Wisner, WR Matthew Golden, QB Arch Manning, LB Anthony Hill Jr., DB Jahde Barron

#4 Arizona State: QB Sam Leavitt, RB Cam Skattebo and WR Jordyn Tyson



Current Big 12 champion meet last season’s Big 12 champion. The Sun Devils have a beast running back in Cam Skattebo. They will take chances trying to air it out for big plays and scores. The Longhorns defense showed some holes last week when they were being picked a part by Clemson. I believe that Arizona State has the skill athletes to hang with Texas, it’ll be in the trenches where they will be exploited. I fully expect the Longhorns to bring a run first mentality to this game with the occasional deep pass/screen pass to keep the Sun Devils honest. ESPN has the Longhorns with a 79.7% chance of winning. I’m taking Texas by 10!



Final Score

#5 Longhorns – 34

#4 Arizona State – 24



Rose Bowl

#8 Ohio State Buckeyes vs #1 Oregon Ducks

Date: January 1 – 4:00 p.m. – Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN

Players to watch:

#8 Ohio State: QB Will Howard, RB Quinshon Judkins and WR Jeremiah Smith

#1 Oregon: QB Daniel Gabriel, RB Jordan James and WR Tez Johnson



The rematch is here! The Buckeyes lost a 32-31 heartbreaker to Oregon on the road at Autzen Stadium back in October. The high scoring affair went back and forth for four quarters. Ohio State took out a lot of their frustrations on the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday. The Ducks are as explosive on offense as they come and their defense isn’t too shabby. I expect another barnburner in this one. I don’t expect Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel to perform at the level needed to win. Ohio State has momentum and revenge on their minds. ESPN has the Buckeyes with a 53.8% chance of winning this one and moving on. I’m taking #8 Ohio State by 7!



Final Score

#8 Buckeyes – 34

#1 Ducks – 27



Sugar Bowl

#7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #2 Georgia Bulldogs

Date: January 1 – 7:45 p.m. – Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN

Players to watch:

#7 Notre Dame: QB Riley Leonard, RB Jeremiyah Love and WR Beaux Collins

#2 Georgia: QB Gunner Stockton, RB Nate Fraziers and Arian Smith



The nightcap game and the grand finale belongs to Notre Dame vs Georgia. The Bulldogs will be operating at a deficit by having to start back up QB Gunner Stockton. Georgia’s mainstay QB Carson Beck went down with a season-ending injury to his elbow in the SEC Championship game against the Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs run game packs a great 1-2 punch in Nate Frazier and Trevor Etienne and a massive offensive line. The question will be whether or not Stockton can get the ball to TE Lawson Luckie and WR Arian Smith with any degree of accuracy. The defense hasn’t been at the level we’re used to unless they’re playing the Longhorns. That being said, Head coach Kirby Smart will have his team ready and motivated. The Fighting Irish bring an excellent defense as well. Notre Dame’s offense is pretty good too. I expect this game to be very close. Probably will come down to a less second field goal by Notre Dame. ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 53.8% chance of winning this game. I’m taking the Fighting Irish by 2!



Final Score

#7 Notre Dame – 30

#2 Georgia – 28