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09/04/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

September 5, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos By Michael Kolch

Tampa Bay Rays
84-57, 37-32 Away
 
Final : Rangers 6, Rays 7
TEX

Texas Rangers
70-72, 39-31 Home
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 1 1 4 0 0 0 1 7 12 0
0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 6 7 1
 
 
N. Martinez
WIN

N. Martinez14-4

6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
 
K. Rocker
LOSS

K. Rocker5-11

5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 0 BB
 
T. Wells
SAVE

T. Wells6

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 TB TEX
  2nd Duran homered to center (419 feet). 0 1
  3rd Aranda homered to right center (412 feet). 1 1
  4th Palacios homered to right (371 feet). 2 1
  5th Aranda hit a ground rule double, Díaz scored. 3 1
  5th Caminero doubled to left, Aranda scored. 4 1
  5th Mesa Jr. singled to center, Caminero scored on error, Mesa Jr. safe at second on fielding error by center fielder Carter. 5 1
  5th Mullins grounded into double play, first to third to shortstop, Mesa Jr. scored, Simpson out at third in rundown. 6 1
  7th Díaz homered to left center (384 feet), Burger scored, Carter scored and Freeman scored. 6 5
  9th Caminero singled to center, Mateo scored, Aranda to second. 7 5
  9th Díaz hit sacrifice fly to left, Burger scored, Carter to third. 7 6
 
 
 
 

 

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