09/04/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

Final : Rangers 6, Rays 7
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
WIN
N. Martinez14-4
6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
LOSS
K. Rocker5-11
5.0 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 K, 0 BB
SAVE
T. Wells6
1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|TB
|TEX
|2nd
|Duran homered to center (419 feet).
|0
|1
|3rd
|Aranda homered to right center (412 feet).
|1
|1
|4th
|Palacios homered to right (371 feet).
|2
|1
|5th
|Aranda hit a ground rule double, Díaz scored.
|3
|1
|5th
|Caminero doubled to left, Aranda scored.
|4
|1
|5th
|Mesa Jr. singled to center, Caminero scored on error, Mesa Jr. safe at second on fielding error by center fielder Carter.
|5
|1
|5th
|Mullins grounded into double play, first to third to shortstop, Mesa Jr. scored, Simpson out at third in rundown.
|6
|1
|7th
|Díaz homered to left center (384 feet), Burger scored, Carter scored and Freeman scored.
|6
|5
|9th
|Caminero singled to center, Mateo scored, Aranda to second.
|7
|5
|9th
|Díaz hit sacrifice fly to left, Burger scored, Carter to third.
|7
|6