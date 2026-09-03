09/03/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

13th Shutout of the year!
Final : Rangers 6, Rays 0
70-71, 39-30 Home
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|–
|6
|9
|0
WIN
C. Quantrill7-5
7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB
LOSS
S. McClanahan10-7
5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|TB
|TEX
|4th
|Foscue singled to left, Langford scored.
|0
|1
|5th
|Duran singled to right, O’Hoppe scored.
|0
|2
|5th
|Seager homered to right center (403 feet), Duran scored.
|0
|4
|8th
|Carter tripled to right, Langford scored.
|0
|5
|8th
|Burger hit sacrifice fly to left, Carter scored.
|0
|6