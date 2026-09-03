News Ticker

09/03/2026 Texas Rangers vs Tampa Bay Rays

September 3, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Michael Kolch

13th Shutout of the year!

TB

Tampa Bay Rays
83-57, 36-32 Away
 
Final : Rangers 6, Rays 0
TEX

Texas Rangers
70-71, 39-30 Home

 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
0 0 0 1 3 0 0 2 6 9 0
 
 
C. Quantrill
WIN

C. Quantrill7-5

7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB
 
S. McClanahan
LOSS

S. McClanahan10-7

5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 TB TEX
  4th Foscue singled to left, Langford scored. 0 1
  5th Duran singled to right, O’Hoppe scored. 0 2
  5th Seager homered to right center (403 feet), Duran scored. 0 4
  8th Carter tripled to right, Langford scored. 0 5
  8th Burger hit sacrifice fly to left, Carter scored. 0 6
 
 

 

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly