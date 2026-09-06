Aranda hits 3-run home run in extra innings to give Rays a 6-3 win

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|R
|H
|E
|RAYS 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|10
|1
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|RAYS
|TEX
|1st
|Caminero homered to center (425 feet).
|1
|0
|5th
|Palacios homered to right (384 feet).
|2
|0
|6th
|Pederson homered to right (409 feet).
|2
|1
|8th
|Hicks singled to left, Aranda scored, Caminero to third.
|3
|1
|8th
|Carter homered to right center (421 feet).
|3
|2
|8th
|Foscue doubled to center, Cauley scored.
|3
|3
|10th
|Aranda homered to right center (409 feet), Mateo scored and Díaz scored.
|6