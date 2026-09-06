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Aranda hits 3-run home run in extra innings to give Rays a 6-3 win

September 6, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
RAYS   1 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 10 1
TEX   0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 3 6 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 RAYS TEX
  1st Caminero homered to center (425 feet). 1 0
  5th Palacios homered to right (384 feet). 2 0
  6th Pederson homered to right (409 feet). 2 1
  8th Hicks singled to left, Aranda scored, Caminero to third. 3 1
  8th Carter homered to right center (421 feet). 3 2
  8th Foscue doubled to center, Cauley scored. 3 3
  10th Aranda homered to right center (409 feet), Mateo scored and Díaz scored. 6  

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