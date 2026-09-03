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#18 TCU upsets #8 SMU 3-2

September 3, 2026 Featured, Galleries, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 F
SMU 25 22 16 28 12 (2)
TCU 16 25 25 26 15 (3)

Team Statistics

Team Statistics
Game Stats SMU TCU
Kills 62 62
Errors 28 20
Attempts 167 143
Hitting % .204 .294
Points 73.0 84.5
Assists 58 57
Aces 6 3
Blocks 5 19.5
 
2026 Rankings
RK TEAM RECORD PVS
1 Nebraska (57) 2-0 1
2 Pitt (6) 4-0 4
3 Kentucky 3-1 3
4 Stanford 2-0 5
5 Wisconsin 1-3 6
6 Louisville 2-1 7
7 Arizona St 2-1 12
8 SMU 3-0 11
9 Texas 2-2 2
10 Creighton 2-1 13
11 Minnesota 1-1 14
12 Texas A&M 3-2 8
13 Penn State 3-0 10
14 Purdue 0-1 9
15 USC 1-1 20
16 Kansas 0-2 15
17 Florida 1-0 17
18 TCU 1-1 18
19 North Carolina 2-0 19
20 Baylor 3-0 21
21 Indiana 0-1 16
22 Tennessee 3-0 22
23 Colorado 3-0 23
24 BYU 2-0 24
25 Oregon 2-0 25
Others Receiving Votes: Georgia Tech, UCLA, Utah, Cal Poly, Miami, Dayton, Michigan, Iowa State, San Diego, Rice, Western KY

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