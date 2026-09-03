18 TCU upsets #8 SMU 3-2

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|F
|SMU
|25
|22
|16
|28
|12
|(2)
|TCU
|16
|25
|25
|26
|15
|(3)
Team Statistics
Team Statistics
|Game Stats
|SMU
|TCU
|Kills
|62
|62
|Errors
|28
|20
|Attempts
|167
|143
|Hitting %
|.204
|.294
|Points
|73.0
|84.5
|Assists
|58
|57
|Aces
|6
|3
|Blocks
|5
|19.5
|2026 Rankings
|RK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PVS
|1
|Nebraska (57)
|2-0
|1
|2
|Pitt (6)
|4-0
|4
|3
|Kentucky
|3-1
|3
|4
|Stanford
|2-0
|5
|5
|Wisconsin
|1-3
|6
|6
|Louisville
|2-1
|7
|7
|Arizona St
|2-1
|12
|8
|SMU
|3-0
|11
|9
|Texas
|2-2
|2
|10
|Creighton
|2-1
|13
|11
|Minnesota
|1-1
|14
|12
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|8
|13
|Penn State
|3-0
|10
|14
|Purdue
|0-1
|9
|15
|USC
|1-1
|20
|16
|Kansas
|0-2
|15
|17
|Florida
|1-0
|17
|18
|TCU
|1-1
|18
|19
|North Carolina
|2-0
|19
|20
|Baylor
|3-0
|21
|21
|Indiana
|0-1
|16
|22
|Tennessee
|3-0
|22
|23
|Colorado
|3-0
|23
|24
|BYU
|2-0
|24
|25
|Oregon
|2-0
|25
|Others Receiving Votes: Georgia Tech, UCLA, Utah, Cal Poly, Miami, Dayton, Michigan, Iowa State, San Diego, Rice, Western KY