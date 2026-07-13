07/09/2026 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

1st Nimmo homered to left center (394 feet). 0 1

1st Burger singled to left, Jung scored. 0 2

3rd Trout grounded out to shortstop, Meckler scored. 1 2

3rd Duran homered to center (419 feet), Nimmo scored. 1 4

4th Foscue homered to center (429 feet). 1 5

6th Foscue hit a ground rule double, Cauley scored, Osuna to third. 1 6

7th Meckler singled to right, Guzman scored, O’Hoppe to second. 2 6

7th Schanuel singled to center, Meckler scored and Neto scored, Trout to third. 4 6

7th Soler singled to center, Trout scored, Schanuel to third. 5 6

7th Adell singled to left, Schanuel scored, Soler to second. 6 6