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07/09/2026 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

July 9, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Los Angeles Angels
37-57, 16-32 Away
 
Final: Rangers 7, Angels 6
TEX

Texas Rangers
47-46, 22-21 Home

 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 1 0 0 0 5 0 0 6 10 0
2 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 1 7 11 1
 
 
C. Winn
WIN

C. Winn4-2

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
 
K. Yates
LOSS

K. Yates0-4

0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 LAA TEX
  1st Nimmo homered to left center (394 feet). 0 1
  1st Burger singled to left, Jung scored. 0 2
  3rd Trout grounded out to shortstop, Meckler scored. 1 2
  3rd Duran homered to center (419 feet), Nimmo scored. 1 4
  4th Foscue homered to center (429 feet). 1 5
  6th Foscue hit a ground rule double, Cauley scored, Osuna to third. 1 6
  7th Meckler singled to right, Guzman scored, O’Hoppe to second. 2 6
  7th Schanuel singled to center, Meckler scored and Neto scored, Trout to third. 4 6
  7th Soler singled to center, Trout scored, Schanuel to third. 5 6
  7th Adell singled to left, Schanuel scored, Soler to second. 6 6
  9th Langford singled to left, Osuna scored. 6 7
 

 

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