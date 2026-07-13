07/09/2026 Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels

Final: Rangers 7, Angels 6
47-46, 22-21 Home
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|10
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|11
|1
WIN
C. Winn4-2
0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
LOSS
K. Yates0-4
0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|LAA
|TEX
|1st
|Nimmo homered to left center (394 feet).
|0
|1
|1st
|Burger singled to left, Jung scored.
|0
|2
|3rd
|Trout grounded out to shortstop, Meckler scored.
|1
|2
|3rd
|Duran homered to center (419 feet), Nimmo scored.
|1
|4
|4th
|Foscue homered to center (429 feet).
|1
|5
|6th
|Foscue hit a ground rule double, Cauley scored, Osuna to third.
|1
|6
|7th
|Meckler singled to right, Guzman scored, O’Hoppe to second.
|2
|6
|7th
|Schanuel singled to center, Meckler scored and Neto scored, Trout to third.
|4
|6
|7th
|Soler singled to center, Trout scored, Schanuel to third.
|5
|6
|7th
|Adell singled to left, Schanuel scored, Soler to second.
|6
|6
|9th
|Langford singled to left, Osuna scored.
|6
|7