Adell hits 2 HRs as Angels beat Rangers 13-1

Adell homered to right (359 feet), Grissom scored.

Grissom singled to left, Neto scored, Trout to third.

Adell homered to center (433 feet), Trout scored and Grissom scored.

Grissom doubled to right, Lowe scored and Neto scored.

9th

Peraza hit sacrifice fly to right, Adell scored, Guzman to third.

12

1