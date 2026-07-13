Adell hits 2 HRs as Angels beat Rangers 13-1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LAA 1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|13
|15
|0
|TEX 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|LAA
|TEX
|1st
|Grissom singled to left, Neto scored.
|1
|0
|4th
|Adell homered to right (359 feet), Grissom scored.
|3
|0
|5th
|Grissom singled to left, Neto scored, Trout to third.
|4
|0
|5th
|Adell homered to center (433 feet), Trout scored and Grissom scored.
|7
|0
|6th
|Grissom doubled to right, Lowe scored and Neto scored.
|9
|0
|8th
|Trout homered to left center (438 feet), Lowe scored.
|11
|0
|8th
|Higashioka homered to left center (389 feet).
|11
|1
|9th
|Peraza hit sacrifice fly to right, Adell scored, Guzman to third.
|12
|1
|9th
|Siri singled to left, Guzman scored.
|13
|1