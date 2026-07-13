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Adell hits 2 HRs as Angels beat Rangers 13-1

July 10, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
LAA   1 0 0 2 4 2 0 2 2 13 15 0
TEX   0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 LAA TEX
  1st Grissom singled to left, Neto scored. 1 0
  4th Adell homered to right (359 feet), Grissom scored. 3 0
  5th Grissom singled to left, Neto scored, Trout to third. 4 0
  5th Adell homered to center (433 feet), Trout scored and Grissom scored. 7 0
  6th Grissom doubled to right, Lowe scored and Neto scored. 9 0
  8th Trout homered to left center (438 feet), Lowe scored. 11 0
  8th Higashioka homered to left center (389 feet). 11 1
  9th Peraza hit sacrifice fly to right, Adell scored, Guzman to third. 12 1
  9th Siri singled to left, Guzman scored. 13 1

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