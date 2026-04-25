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04/22/2026 Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates

April 22, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Final Pirates win 8 to 4

Pittsburgh Pirates
14-10, 6-5 Away
 
Texas Rangers
12-12, 4-4 Home

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 PIT TEX
  1st Ozuna singled to left, Reynolds scored. 1 0
  2nd Jung homered to right (344 feet), Pederson scored. 1 2
  5th Lowe singled to left, Horwitz scored, Davis to second. 2 2
  5th Reynolds singled to right, Davis scored on error and Lowe scored on throwing error by right fielder Nimmo, Reynolds to second. 4 2
  8th Burger singled to center, McCutchen scored and Nimmo scored. 4 4
  9th Mangum grounded into fielder’s choice to third, Gonzales scored, Cook to second. 5 4
  9th Cruz homered to right (432 feet), Cook scored and Mangum scored. 8 4

 

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