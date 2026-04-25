04/22/2026 Texas Rangers vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Final Pirates win 8 to 4
14-10, 6-5 Away
12-12, 4-4 Home
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|PIT
|TEX
|1st
|Ozuna singled to left, Reynolds scored.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Jung homered to right (344 feet), Pederson scored.
|1
|2
|5th
|Lowe singled to left, Horwitz scored, Davis to second.
|2
|2
|5th
|Reynolds singled to right, Davis scored on error and Lowe scored on throwing error by right fielder Nimmo, Reynolds to second.
|4
|2
|8th
|Burger singled to center, McCutchen scored and Nimmo scored.
|4
|4
|9th
|Mangum grounded into fielder’s choice to third, Gonzales scored, Cook to second.
|5
|4
|9th
|Cruz homered to right (432 feet), Cook scored and Mangum scored.
|8
|4