01/04/2025 SMU vs Duke

Photos by Michael Kolch

Duke beats SMU 89 to 62

Duke Blue Devils
STARTERS
Khaman Maluach#9
Cooper Flagg#2
Kon Knueppel#7
Tyrese Proctor#5
Sion James#14
BENCH
Maliq Brown#6
Neal Begovich#20
Mason Gillis#18
Patrick Ngongba II#21
Isaiah Evans#3
Darren Harris#8
Caleb Foster#1
Cameron Sheffield#13
TEAM
 
 
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
26 4-5 0-0 0-2 1 7 8 2 0 1 0 3 8
32 7-12 2-2 8-8 3 8 11 3 1 2 3 2 24
21 5-10 3-8 1-1 0 3 3 2 0 1 1 3 14
32 5-11 4-7 0-0 2 4 6 3 0 1 1 1 14
26 2-5 0-2 2-2 0 3 3 8 0 0 1 2 6
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
12 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 3 2
2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
15 3-5 1-3 0-0 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 7
2 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2
10 1-4 0-2 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3
3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 4-6 1-2 0-1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 9
2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
 
33-62
11-27
12-16
11
31
42
22
3
7
7
19
89
 
53.2%
40.7%
75.0%
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SMU Mustangs
STARTERS
Yohan Traore#21
Matt Cross#33
Samet Yigitoglu#24
B.J. Edwards#0
Boopie Miller#2
BENCH
Tibet Gorener#5
Keon Ambrose-Hylton#22
Jerrell Colbert#20
AJ George#10
Kario Oquendo#8
Chuck Harris#3
TEAM
 
 
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
21 2-4 0-1 2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 6
34 4-11 2-7 1-3 2 6 8 3 0 0 1 0 11
28 4-13 0-0 2-6 8 5 13 0 1 1 1 4 10
14 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 2
36 8-18 3-5 2-2 0 2 2 5 1 1 2 1 21
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
OREB
DREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
5 1-4 0-1 0-2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
12 0-2 0-0 4-8 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 4
2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
21 2-6 0-4 0-0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 4
21 0-5 0-3 0-0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 0
 
23-67
5-21
11-25
21
20
41
14
2
3
7
13
62
 
34.3%
23.8%
44.0%
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

