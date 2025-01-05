01/04/2025 SMU vs Duke January 5, 2025 Current Issue, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Basketball, SMU Sports, Sports [Show picture list] Photos by Michael Kolch Duke beats SMU 89 to 62 Duke Blue Devils STARTERS Khaman Maluach#9 Cooper Flagg#2 Kon Knueppel#7 Tyrese Proctor#5 Sion James#14 BENCH Maliq Brown#6 Neal Begovich#20 Mason Gillis#18 Patrick Ngongba II#21 Isaiah Evans#3 Darren Harris#8 Caleb Foster#1 Cameron Sheffield#13 TEAM MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 26 4-5 0-0 0-2 1 7 8 2 0 1 0 3 8 32 7-12 2-2 8-8 3 8 11 3 1 2 3 2 24 21 5-10 3-8 1-1 0 3 3 2 0 1 1 3 14 32 5-11 4-7 0-0 2 4 6 3 0 1 1 1 14 26 2-5 0-2 2-2 0 3 3 8 0 0 1 2 6 MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 3 2 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 3-5 1-3 0-0 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 7 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 2 10 1-4 0-2 1-2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 3 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 4-6 1-2 0-1 0 1 1 1 1 0 0 2 9 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 33-62 11-27 12-16 11 31 42 22 3 7 7 19 89 53.2% 40.7% 75.0% SMU Mustangs STARTERS Yohan Traore#21 Matt Cross#33 Samet Yigitoglu#24 B.J. Edwards#0 Boopie Miller#2 BENCH Tibet Gorener#5 Keon Ambrose-Hylton#22 Jerrell Colbert#20 AJ George#10 Kario Oquendo#8 Chuck Harris#3 TEAM MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 21 2-4 0-1 2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 6 34 4-11 2-7 1-3 2 6 8 3 0 0 1 0 11 28 4-13 0-0 2-6 8 5 13 0 1 1 1 4 10 14 1-3 0-0 0-0 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 2 36 8-18 3-5 2-2 0 2 2 5 1 1 2 1 21 MIN FG 3PT FT OREB DREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS 6 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 1-4 0-1 0-2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0-2 0-0 4-8 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 2-6 0-4 0-0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 1 4 21 0-5 0-3 0-0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 0 23-67 5-21 11-25 21 20 41 14 2 3 7 13 62 34.3% 23.8% 44.0% SMU BasketballSMU Sports