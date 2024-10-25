22 SMU Mustangs vs Duke Blue Devils Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



#22 SMU is Red Hot

SMU should be ranked higher than where they are right now. The Mustangs have been playing lights out over their past four games. They are on a 4-game winning streak with wins over TCU, FSU, Louisville and Stanford. Heck they should have beaten BYU at home. The ponies are bowl eligible and getting a quality win over Duke will be job one this weekend. Look for the Mustangs to put it on the Blue Devils this weekend on the road. Make sure you tune in the ACC Network and support the team.



Atlantic Coast Conference Standings

The Mustangs are sitting in the 3rd spot in the conference right behind Clemson and Miami and just ahead of Pittsburgh and Duke. This game will come down to how well the defense plays in the 3rd and 4th quarter. The ACC is stocked with solid football programs and SMU is proving that they belong in the same yard as the big dogs and can compete with the nation’s best football powerhouses. Keep an eye on this conference, it could easily have 6 schools playing in bowl games this season.



Game Info

#22 SMU Mustangs vs Duke Blue Devils

Saturday – October 26 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Wallace Wade Stadium – Durham, NC



#22 SMU Mustangs (6-1, 3-0 ACC)

Quarterback Kevin Jennings is a quiet leader that will eventually grow with more playing experience. He’s a sophomore that has started the last 3 games of 2023 but has grown by leaps and bounds. His numbers won’t blow your mind but he’s a winner! Strip the title of backup and call him what he is… the starter! He will be the x factor for the Mustang offense while the defense will need to create turnovers and get the ball for the offense to score. Players to watch: RB Brashard Smith, TE RJ Maryland, LB Kobe Wilson and S Ahmaad Moses.



Duke Blue Devils (6-1, 2-1 ACC)

The Blue Devils have quietly made a huge mark on the college football scene over the past 5 years. Duke is a basketball school that has transitioned from the hard court to the football. The Blue Devils can score in bunches. Quarterback Maalik Murphy has 1501 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He’s dangerous as a passer and runner. He will be the x-factor for the Blue Devils at home. Players to watch: RB Star Thomas, WR Jordan Moore, LB Alex Howard and S Terry Moore.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 76% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet! The line: SMU 11.5! I’m taking the Mustangs by 12! They are the better team right now.



Finals Score

#22 Mustangs – 35

Blue Devils – 23