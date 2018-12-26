SERVPRO FIRST RESPONDER BOWL Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Boston College Eagles vs #25 Boise State Broncos

Wednesday – December 26 – 12:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, Texas

Records Before Kickoff

Boston College Eagles (7-5)

#25 Boise State Broncos (10-3)

Why you should watch this game

Christmas is over and it’s time to relax! This will be the first of a host of games you can’t wait to watch!

Your girl is getting dressed to take a bunch of Christmas junk back to the mall and other stores because she would rather have store credit.

Boise State Broncos

Boise State has won 4 of their last 5 games and were a bit disappointed in receiving their bowl bid. They are looking to run up the score board on Boston College. Quarterback Brett Rypien has passed for over 3700 yards this season and scouts are chomping at the big to see him today. Running back Alexander Mattison has 1415 yards on the ground with 17 touchdowns. The Broncos averages 35 points a game and is looking to keep momentum for this game by scoring more than 35 on BC defense. I’m looking forward to seeing wideout Sean Modster play on the outside, he will be the key for stretching the field.

Boston College Eagles

Boston College defense will be key today. The defense give up and average of 25 points a game. Don’t get me wrong BC can score points with the best of them. Today the defense has to eliminate big plays down the field in this game. The offense is led by QB Anthony Brown that came in second in conference passing with 2121 yards through the air. RB AJ Dillon has over a 1000 yards on the ground with 10 touchdowns. Kobay White will be the key on punt returns and catching the ball from the slot today. I look for BC’s offense to put up points while eating the clock during long drives.

Prediction

ESPN is giving Boise State a 56% chance of pulling this game off. I see it being really close because of the rain coming in the later quarters of this game. Take the over! The over/under is 49.5.

Final Score

Boise State 29

Boston College 24