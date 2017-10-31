Old American Golf Club to host 2018 Volunteers of America LPGA North Dallas Classic

By Jay Betsill

LPGA and event officials announced that the DFW-area tour event is moving from Las Colinas Country Club to the Old American Golf Club in The Colony.

Old American will host the newly christened Volunteers of America LPGA North Dallas Classic this April 30 – May 6, 2018. The official LPGA tournament will feature 144 of the world’s top talent in a four-day stroke-play event, vying for a $1.3 million purse.

This will be the first elite professional event hosted at Old American.

Designed by Tripp Davis and 12-time PGA Tour winner Justin Leonard, the course has played host to such events as the Texas Women’s Open, the NTPGA Professional Championship, and a U.S. Open qualifier.

“We are looking forward to continuing to enrich the golf tradition here in Dallas at Old American Golf Club,” said Mike King, President and CEO of Volunteers of America. “This course is unlike any other on the LPGA Tour today, and the golf fans of Dallas are really going to enjoy it here. Volunteers of America is looking forward to the partnership Octagon, whose history of community engagement blends perfectly with our mission of serving the most vulnerable and transforming lives.”

Built in 2010 on the shores of Lake Lewisville, Old American pays homage to the “Golden Age of Golf Architecture” of the early 1900s. The course combines elements from classic American courses like Shinnecock Hills, National Golf Links, Maidstone, Pinehurst, and Prairie Dunes.

“Everyone at Old American Golf Club can’t wait to host 144 of the world’s best, as we take them back in time to experience classic American Golf,” said Jack Matthews, President of Matthews Southwest, developer of Old American. “We are very excited about the possibilities with our new partnership with Volunteers of America and the LPGA.”

The Classic will look to enhance the overall experience for the local community through a number of new special events during competition week, including local culinary experiences, women’s leadership programs, and live music and events for youth and families.

“Our goal is to create total community engagement,” said Andy Bush, Executive Director at Octagon, the company managing the event. “Octagon has a history of taking tour events and adding special events surrounding the tournament that appeal to all members of the community, not just the golf fan. Look for a lot of exciting additions this year at Old American.”

“There aren’t many better golfing communities in the country than the DFW Metroplex,” said Michael Whan, LPGA Commissioner. “The LPGA and the players always love coming to Texas and we can’t wait to see what the Volunteers of America LPGA North Dallas Classic and Old American Golf Club have in store for 2018.”