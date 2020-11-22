Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday – November 22 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (8-1, 4-0 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-3, 2-2 Home)



This AFC match up will be key for seeding for the AFC West Division and playoffs. Both teams are playing some really good football, but someone will take an “L” after this one. Las Vegas has turned the corner this season and is geared up for making some real noise this season. Kansas City is looking to hoist another Super Bowl trophy. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC match up.



The Run Game

Both teams have done a really good job with running the ball. KC averages 114 yards on the ground, while LV is averaging 139. Stopping the run for both teams is where the trouble lies.



What happens with a loss

Any loss at this juncture of the season is costly. If Kansas City drops this game, the AFC West becomes a much tighter race and the Raiders will own them with a season sweep. Las Vegas will run the risk if not even hosting a playoff game and thrown back into a competitive mix of teams trying to make the playoffs.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is playing MVP type ball. He has 2687 yards through the air with 25 touchdowns and only one interception. He has played mistake free ball up to this point. The Chiefs offense uses so many misdirection plays that leaves defenses scratching their heads. The Chiefs offense is hard to stop! Look for the running game to be what the team needs to score points. The Raiders defense is struggling with stopping the run this year. Tight End Travis Kelce is the leading receiver for the Chiefs. He will get his catches early and often.



Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr is leading this team the way the organization knew that he could. He has 2156 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. “He’s played with a lot of poise for the past three games”. Coach Gruden shared. “I want to see him stretching the field more.” Running back Josh Jacobs is carrying the ball like the team expected this year. He has 700 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns. He averages 3.8 yards per carry. Starting Tight End Darren Waller is leading the team in receptions with 53 and has 4 touchdowns in the passing game.



Prediction

Both teams have won four out of their last five games. The over/under is 57 so take the over in this one. ESPN has the visiting Chiefs with a 75% chance of winning this one. I’m no fool. I’m taking the Chiefs by 10!

Final Score

Chiefs – 38

Raiders – 28