Tarleton State Texans vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Tarleton State Texans vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: BIG12/ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, Texas



Records Before the Game

Tarleton State Texans (1-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)



Both teams are coming into this game undefeated! Tarleton Texas is coming to Ft. Worth to beat the Horned Frogs at home. This will be a quality win for the Texans if they can pull this off. Well, TCU has been one of the toughest home teams in the country for the past 12 years. This game will showcase some pretty good quarterbacks and defensive lines. Let’s take a peek at TCU’s weekend match up at home.



4 Quarters of Hell!

TCU’s defense has been putting in work. Last week the Horned Frogs defense went into Colorado and tuned up the Buffaloes in a 38-13 trouncing. This week Tarleton State’s Beau Allen will test that Frogs defense through the air.



Tarleton State Texans

Tarleton State is led by Freshman quarterback Beau Allen. He has 300 passing yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. His play has lifted the Texans to their first victory this season. They beat Missouri Valley State by 16 at home. Look for the Texans to come out playing with no fear on the road. The Texans defense will have their hands full with Sonny Dykes and the high powered TCU offense. Remember, young teams are extremely dangerous!



TCU Horned Frogs

TCU proved that using a couple of quarterbacks left the Buffaloes scratching their heads in Colorado. Head Coach Sonny Dykes has the Frogs putting up huge numbers on offense. Look for quarterback Chandler Morris to start the game this week. Last week he had 111 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. “He’s a great manager of the game,” Coach Dykes shared. “He will have his coming out party soon!”



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 99.8% chance of winning at home Saturday. Don’t take the Texans lightly in this one. It will be closer than you think. I’m taking TCU by 17!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 31

Texans- 14