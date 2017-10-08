Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys: Reignite the Rivalry

Brought to you by: Big Shucks

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 8 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington – TX

Records Prior to the Game

Green Bay Packers (3-1, 0-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-2, 1-1 Home)

Who do the Cowboys need to shut down?

QB Aaron Rodgers – The Packers are a beat-up bunch. The Packers could be down their starting left tackle, defensive tackle, running back, number two receiver, and two of their top three corner backs. Please, hold your pity, because they have Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers general Aaron Rodgers-ness exited the Cowboys earlier than wanted, with his play-extending improve skills out of the pocket. He has Martellus Bennett, a becoming healthier Jordy Nelson, and really, the ability to elevate the players around him to just get the job done.

Who on the Cowboys, needs to step up?

QB Dak Prescott – These Cowboys are two and two on the season, and to be fully critical, there is a healthy amount of criticism should be pointed straight at the Cowboys’ second year signal caller. His throws from the pocket just haven’t been as calibrated as they could be. He’s been consistently high on throws, and it’s getting the Cowboys either into tough third down situations, or off the field completely. He’s got to get himself under control, or this looks like a long season in store.

Which group will give the Cowboys trouble?

The Packers’ Linebackers – The Packers have health issues all over, as stated, but the group that has been spared has been their linebackers. Clay Matthews is still at an incredibly high level, pass rushing skills still way up there and due to previous injury filled seasons for the Packers, his coverage skills as some of the best for a linebacker. Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan have been pretty darn strong too, limiting the Bears’ Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen to 77 yards on the ground between the two. This doesn’t bode well for the Cowboys who haven’t been their normal strong ground game selves.

Which group will give the Packers trouble?

The Cowboys’ Defensive Line – The Cowboys are getting back their Green Bay Packer attacker, David Irving. He’s’ been all over Aaron Rodgers like a jersey in his matchups against Green Bay. The rest of the Cowboys’ line should feel a boost too from his return, adding one to the rotation shouldn’t do anything but help.

What will it take for the Cowboys to win?

Dak Prescott needs to get his S*** together and hit the passes from the pocket. The Cowboys have to contain Aaron Rodgers and not allow him to get free from his pocket.

Prediction

Cowboys 30 – Green Bay 24

The Cowboys are on a “Win-week”