Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Football Team

Sunday – October 25 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

FedEx Field – Landover, MD

Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (2-4, 0-2 Away)

Washington Football Team (1-5, 1-2 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys are bursting at the seams with the loss of starting QB Dak Prescott which has left “America’s Team” looking like the walking dead. Zeke Elliott’s two fumbles last week opened up the flood gates for the Cardinals to score points easily last week. Washington is favored this week at home against Dallas. Getting a win is what both teams need in order to gain some kind of footing in the NFC East. Let’s take a look at this game.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the ‘Boys can get back on track with a win. They currently sit in 2nd place in the NFC East at 2-4. Can Washington turn the corner and get a win against the wounded Cowboys?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Last chance for you to get your house ready for Halloween. You can’t give this game any attention. Who cares who wins this one.



Dallas Cowboys

The offensive line will be key in this game. Last week they played like they just met in the locker room and got their uniforns from a high school trainer. The offensive line has been beaten up for weeks. This week, run blocking for Zeke Elliott will establish the offense and get the team on track. QB Andy Dalton has to keep his head on a swivel and get the ball to his play makers. This should be an easy win, but the defense has to play physical and stingy in order to leave Washington with a victory.



Washington Football Team

What can you say about Washington. This team is changed its name, quarterbacks and plays this year leaving this team lost and scrambling for wins. The offense scores an average of 18 points and defense is giving up 27 points per game. Dallas’ defense is giving up 36 points per game and is scoring 28 per contest. Washington can come away with a win if they can establish the run early and often. On defense they have to stop the run and contain Zeke Elliott to get a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN and FOX Sports has the Washington Team winning this week at home. Let me be open with you guys. Someone on the Cowboys team should be pissed to even know that Washington is favored. Allow my thoughts to light a fire under someone with a star on their helmet and do something about it. I’m taking Dallas by 13.

Final Score

Dallas – 27

Washington – 14