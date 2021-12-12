Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – December 12 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (7-5, 4-2 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3, 5-0 Home)



This AFC-NFC matchup is a very important game for both teams. The playoffs are just around the corner and seeding is extremely important. Buffalo is currently in second place right behind the Patriots in the AFC East. Tampa Bay is sitting four games ahead of the Carolina Panthers. A win for the visiting Bills will pull them closer to the playoffs.



How Terrific Is Tom?

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been the best player on his team all season. He hasn’t missed one game since joining the Buccaneers last season. Ponder this, a 44-year-old quarterback that passes the ball an average of 37 times a game is defying the hand of time. As of today, Brady has 3771 passing yards on 508 attempts. He has 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Can he keep up this pace? We shall see.



Buffalo Bills

Buffalo is a good team that disappears in very winnable games. They had New England dead to rights last Monday night and couldn’t seal the deal. The problem with Buffalo is timing. When a team plays physical on the outside (defending the wide receivers) Josh Allen can’t get the ball to the spots where the receiver should be. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is explosive, but if you can’t get separation, you can’t get the ball. Slot Receiver Cole Beasley will be the x-factor for the Bills on the road.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The key for a Buccaneers win will be their defense. The Buccaneers defense gives up 22 points per game and their secondary has struggled for the past five weeks giving up long passes to mediocre quarterbacks. Over their last three games, they’ve given up 10, 31 and 17 points. They were all wins, but came in the 4th quarter as comeback wins. Quarterback Tom Brady can’t keep bringing them back or can he? The point is that the defense has to make some adjustments or else Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will find a way to exploit them.



Prediction

ESPN has Tampa Bay with a 57.5 chance winning at home this week. The Bucs are 5-0 at home and is looking to make it 6. I’m taking the Bills in an upset by 10!



Final Score

Bills – 31

Buccaneers – 21