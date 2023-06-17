News Ticker

Wings comeback falls short, lose to the Storm 109-103

June 17, 2023 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Loyd scores 39 to lead the Storm over the Wings

final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
Storm 3-7
 26 29 19 35 109
Wings 5-6
 22 25 28 28 103

Team Stats

 
FG 33-65 38-76
Field Goal % 50.8 50.0
3PT 17-34 10-26
Three Point % 50.0 38.5
FT 26-32 17-20
Free Throw % 81.3 85.0
Rebounds 29 30
Offensive Rebounds 8 8
Defensive Rebounds 21 22
Assists 22 23
Steals 4 8
Blocks 6 5
Total Turnovers 15 13
Points Off Turnovers 27 19
Fast Break Points 7 11
Points in Paint 22 50
Fouls 20 26
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 2
Largest Lead 15 1

