Wings comeback falls short, lose to the Storm 109-103

Loyd scores 39 to lead the Storm over the Wings
final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
Storm 3-7
|26
|29
|19
|35
|109
|
Wings 5-6
|22
|25
|28
|28
|103
Team Stats
|FG
|33-65
|38-76
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|50.0
|3PT
|17-34
|10-26
|Three Point %
|50.0
|38.5
|FT
|26-32
|17-20
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|85.0
|Rebounds
|29
|30
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|22
|Assists
|22
|23
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Total Turnovers
|15
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|27
|19
|Fast Break Points
|7
|11
|Points in Paint
|22
|50
|Fouls
|20
|26
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|2
|Largest Lead
|15
|1