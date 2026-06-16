Wings beat Aces by 30, Arike scores 22 points

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers, Jessica Shepard had 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 96-66 on Monday night for their fifth straight win at home.

Final 1 2 3 4 T LV 20 17 16 13 66 DAL 29 27 18 22 96

Team Stats FG 27-68 35-71 Field Goal % 40 49 3PT 5-21 10-28 Three Point % 24 36 FT 7-9 16-21 Free Throw % 78 76 Rebounds 31 41 Offensive Rebounds 7 8 Defensive Rebounds 24 33 Assists 24 30 Steals 5 10 Blocks 3 3 Total Turnovers 14 8 Points Conceded Off Turnovers 18 8 Fast Break Points 5 12 Points in Paint 40 42 Fouls 18 14 Technical Fouls 1 1 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 0 30 Percent Led 0 97