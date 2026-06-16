Wings beat Aces by 30, Arike scores 22 points

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers, Jessica Shepard had 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 96-66 on Monday night for their fifth straight win at home.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
LV
|20
|17
|16
|13
|66
|
DAL
|29
|27
|18
|22
|96
|
Team Stats
|FG
|27-68
|35-71
|Field Goal %
|40
|49
|3PT
|5-21
|10-28
|Three Point %
|24
|36
|FT
|7-9
|16-21
|Free Throw %
|78
|76
|Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|7
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|33
|Assists
|24
|30
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Total Turnovers
|14
|8
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fast Break Points
|5
|12
|Points in Paint
|40
|42
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|30
|Percent Led
|0
|97
|WNBA Western Conference
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|STRK
|Minnesota
|11
|3
|.786
|–
|W1
|Las Vegas
|10
|4
|.714
|1
|L1
|Dallas
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|W1
|Golden State
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|W3
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|4
|L1
|Portland
|7
|9
|.438
|5
|L1
|Phoenix
|4
|11
|.267
|7.5
|L3
|Seattle
|3
|12
|.200
|8.5
|L8