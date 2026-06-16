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Wings beat Aces by 30, Arike scores 22 points

June 16, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale scored 22 points and made five 3-pointers, Jessica Shepard had 15 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 96-66 on Monday night for their fifth straight win at home.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LV
 20 17 16 13 66
DAL
 29 27 18 22 96
 

Team Stats
FG 27-68 35-71
Field Goal % 40 49
3PT 5-21 10-28
Three Point % 24 36
FT 7-9 16-21
Free Throw % 78 76
Rebounds 31 41
Offensive Rebounds 7 8
Defensive Rebounds 24 33
Assists 24 30
Steals 5 10
Blocks 3 3
Total Turnovers 14 8
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 18 8
Fast Break Points 5 12
Points in Paint 40 42
Fouls 18 14
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 30
Percent Led 0 97
WNBA Western Conference W L PCT GB STRK
Minnesota 11 3 .786 W1
Las Vegas 10 4 .714 1 L1
Dallas 9 5 .643 2 W1
Golden State 9 5 .643 2 W3
Los Angeles 7 7 .500 4 L1
Portland 7 9 .438 5 L1
Phoenix 4 11 .267 7.5 L3
Seattle 3 12 .200 8.5 L8

 

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