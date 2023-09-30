By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

Saturday – September 30 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)



TCU is one of the best teams in college football. It’s just a matter of time before they are ranked again. The Horned Frogs will be in one of the season’s ending bowl games because they have the talent to beat any team in the country. West Virginia is coming in to steal a win in Ft. Worth this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this Saturday’s TCU/WVU matchup in the Big 12.



Why you should watch this game

This game will be the first game in conference for both teams. The winner will claim the first sport in the Big 12 season.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’ll be out having dinner on Saturday night in an upscale football-free restaurant. Getting ready for church in the morning is a long process especially when you can’t find the tie that your wife hates so much.



WVU Mountaineers

WVU is led by Garrett Green. He’s a decent quarterback that hasn’t had his NCAA coming out party yet. He has 402 yards passing with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s more of a game manager than a gunslinger. He can lead this team to victory if you give him time in the pocket. Keep an eye on running back CJ Donaldson, Jr. he’s averaging 4.5 yards a carry with 3 touchdowns. The x-factor will be wide out Hudson Clement. He’s averaging 28.0 yards per reception.



TCU Horned Frogs

Since their home opener loss of the season to Colorado, the Horned Frogs have been playing some good football. Quarterback Chandler Morris has passed for 1,121 yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has a big-time receiver on the outside in JP Richardson. He’s averaging 13.2 yards per reception. He’s a chain mover plain and simple. He has big play abilities and can catch passes in the slot. Running back Emani Bailey will need the ball at least 20 times. You might think that’s a lot, but Emani can do it.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 77.4% chance of winning at home this weekend. My heart is saying take WVU because that’s my school, but I’m taking TCU by 14! The Horned Frogs are just that good!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 38

Mountaineers – 24