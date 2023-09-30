Luke Bryan Country on Tour @ Dos Equis Pavilion September 30, 2023 Entertainment, Featured, Galleries, Music [Show picture list] Photos by Dominic Ceraldi Setlist Country Girl (Shake It for Me) Play Video Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Play Video I Don’t Want This Night to End Play Video This Is How We Roll (Florida Georgia Line cover) Play Video All My Friends Say Play Video Light It Up Play Video Someone Else Calling You Baby Play Video Most People Are Good Play Video Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye Play Video Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset Play Video What Makes You Country Play Video Kick the Dust Up Play Video Strip It Down Play Video Drunk on You Play Video Crash My Party Play Video Home Alone Tonight / Do I Play Video Girls Like You (Maroon 5 cover) Play Video Good Directions (Billy Currington cover) Play Video Dixieland Delight (Alabama cover) Play Video Drink a Beer Play Video Roller Coaster Play Video Play It Again Play Video Rain Is a Good Thing Move That’s My Kind of Night chayce beckhamCountry Musicdos equis pavilionhailey whittersjackson deanluke bryan