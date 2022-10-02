Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 2 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX.



Records Before the Game

Washington Commanders (1-2, 0-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-1, 1-1 Home)



While scanning NFL critics pages aka other web sites and watching NFL tv shows, the game between Dallas and Washington has been covered by every major show from Fox Sports to ESPN and everyone is taking Washington over Dallas. Wait? Have you seen the Commanders play? Why would former NFL players pick that team to win or do they just hate the Dallas Cowboys that much? I find it odd that Dallas has been the underdog in every game this season and yet they have won 2 of their 3 games. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC East matchup between Dallas and Washington deep in the heart of Texas!



No Dak, No Problem

Dallas has found a diamond in backup quarterback Cooper Rush. He’s 3-0 in his first 3 starts as the backup for the Cowboys. Dak is slated to come back next week, but this week Cooper needs to continue to control the clock and allow the running game to set up the passing game.



Washington Commanders

The franchise has a new name but are producing the same results. The Commanders offense is averaging 21 points per game while their defense is giving up an average of 27 points on that side of the ball. Quarterback Carson Wentz has 7 touchdowns on 82-130 attempts. He has 861 passing yards and 3 interceptions in his first year in Washington. He will be the key player for the Commanders on the road in Dallas. The Commanders’ defense is struggling trying to stop the run and pass. Keep an eye on the Commanders defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys

When you think of Dallas’ offense you think of the Cowboys stars at every skilled position. New faces have emerged as key players on the offensive side of the ball. Wide receiver Noah Brown has taken the lead catching passes all over the place. He has 15 receptions with 213 yards and one touchdown. CeeDee Lamb is the team’s number one receiver but in my mind has yet to show Cowboy fans that he deserves that title. Keep an eye on Dallas’ two headed monster at running back with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. They will be the key for Dallas at home this week. The Cowboy’s defense is leading the league in sacks and quarterback pressures. They will be ready!

Prediction

Dallas has a 44.0% chance of winning at home against Washington. This is Washington’s first time being listed as favorites in a game this season. Let’s get down to brass tacks. Dallas’ defense is stingy, physical and strong. The team that plays the best defense will win. The over/over is 41.5, so take the over! I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 33

Commanders – 20