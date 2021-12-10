Tickets Officially Sold Out for the 2021 CFP Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tickets for the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic are officially sold out via the Classic ticket office and Alabama and Cincinnati team allotments.

Tickets are available via SeatGeek, the Classic’s official secondary market ticket provider, at bit.ly/86thGYCB-Tickets.

Suites are available for purchase by calling 817-892-4470 or sending an e-mail to suites@dallascowboys.net.

Ticket holders for this year’s CPF Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic must use the Cotton Bowl Classic app, available for download on iOS and Android devices, to manage tickets and parking to enter AT&T Stadium on game day.

Fans and followers can keep up with the latest information on bowl week and game day activities and events at GameDay.GoodyearCottonBowl.com.

The 86th edition of the Cotton Bowl Classic, featuring No. 1 Alabama facing No. 4 Cincinnati, is set for Friday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

This year’s matchup is the 13th Classic and fourth CFP Semifinal, including last season’s Rose Bowl Game, to be played at AT&T Stadium.