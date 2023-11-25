UAB Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UAB Blazers vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – November 25 – 1:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCO Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

UAB Blazers (4-7, 3-4 American)

North Texas Mean Green (4-7, 2-5 American)



This has been a really difficult year for the Mean Green. In a perfect world, this team would have a better record, leading in conference and bowl eligible. Well, that’s not the case. This is the last game of the season and North Texas can end it on a 2-game winning streak and start building some momentum for next season. Let’s take a closer look at the last game of the 2023 season in Denton.



UAB Blazers

Th Blazers have had one of those seasons that seems like they’ve been rebuilding all year long. They have the talent to play with pretty much any team in the country but it hasn’t panned out for them this season. From top to bottom, the Blazers beat some good teams but failed to put away teams that they were favored to win. Over their last 5 games, the Blazers beat Temple and Florida Atlantic but lost to Navy, Memphis and UTSA. Payers to watch: QB Jacob Zeno, RB Jermaine Brown, Jr., WR Tejhaun Palmer, S Keondre Swoops and WR Amare Thomas. These will be the guys that will move that Blazer offense.



UNT Mean Green

The Mean Green have fallen short again. The offense puts up points in every game this season. I love how they never give up on offense even when opposing defenses tried to bully them all season. The Mean Green quarterback Chandler Rogers is only a junior and will come back to be a huge cornerstone for the Mean Green offense nest year. He has passed for 2979 yards with 26 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. If he was at another Division 1 school, he would be in Heisman talks right now. He’s special and know that this will be a better team when they line up more skills players around him next season. Keep an eye on running back Ayo Adeyi, WR Ja’Mori Maclin and TE Christian Lee. They will be the difference makers in this game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 59.6% chance of winning their final game at home. I’m taking the Mean Green by 9!



Final Score

Mean Green – 33

Blazers – 24