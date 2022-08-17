TSW Ring on Fire at Southern Junction

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Some of the top wrestlers in Texas were at the event on August 13th in Irving. Some unfinished business and two champions will be crowned at Ten to Win on September 10th, back at Southern Junction.

Some of the participants at the August 13th Ring on Fire event saw Nick Aldis defeat (no respect) Bryan Idol, Big Kon cruise to an easy win over two challengers, Edgar Garza defeated James Blackheart, La Rosa Negra defeated Trish Adora, SodaPop Hendrix defeated Colby Corino in a rematch, and making his debut in TSW was Tim Storm defeating Alex Arsenal. The only tag team match of the evening saw the Sons of Samoa dominate the match but still lose to the OMG’s via pin fall.

The main event was a brutal dog collar match between Ivan Warsaw and Rodney Mack. Both participants were bound by a solid chain linking the dog collars together. They battle to a bloody mess, no contest. I’m sensing a rematch coming soon.

At Ten to Win you will see the first women’s TSW Champion crowned as well as a 10 man battle royal. Don’t miss it.

Tickets are on sale now: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/tsw-presents-10-to-win