VIP Wrestling in Arlington Texas, Catch These Hands

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Some of the biggest stars from promotions around the world and the best pro wrestlers from Texas battled hard in Arlington Texas on Friday night.

Results;

Cole Karter defeated Exodus Prime

NWA Champion Kerry Morton defeated Barrett Brown

Lou Gotti defeated Holidead

The Crown Jewel Chase Owens defeated Ryan Davidson

Miranda Alize defeated Low Rider

AEW star Fuego Del Sol defeated Matt Sydal in his return from injury (broken foot)

In a tag team match Fly Def and Gordon/Hopkins battled to a draw, both teams will battle for the tag team championship in a 3 way tag team match at an upcoming event

JD Griffey defeated the Bounty Hunter Bryan Keith to win the VIP Heavyweight Championship in a unique 3 fall match

The match of the night saw Chris Carter, Myron Reed & Eddie Martinez in a high flying exciting 3 way match. Myron Reed managed to get the win after using his tag team belt as a weapon.

VIP events always bring the best talent to the DFW area. A announcement was made that VIP wrestling will put more of a focus on women’s wrestling in the weeks and months to come.