|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|–
|2
|8
|0
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|C. StevensonCF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.154
|.389
|.154
|T. KempLF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.298
|.311
|S. MurphyC
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|.323
|.422
|S. Brown1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|.292
|.445
|C. PinderDH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|.260
|.396
|S. BoltRF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|.255
|.341
|J. Bride2B-3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|.286
|.256
|V. Machin3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|.279
|.255
|a – E. AndrusPH-SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|.298
|.365
|N. AllenSS-2B
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.214
|.280
|.318
|TEAM
|28
|1
|3
|1
|9
|5
|
a-struck out swinging for Machín in the 7th
- Batting
-
HR:
Allen (3, 3rd inning off Otto 0 on, 0 Out)
-
RBI:
Allen (9)
-
GIDP:
Murphy
-
Team RISP:
0-7 (Murphy 0-2, Brown 0-2, Pinder 0-2, Bolt 0-1)
-
Team LOB:
9
- Baserunning
-
SB:
Kemp (7, 2nd base off Otto/Heim); Stevenson (1, 2nd base off Otto/Heim)
-
CS:
Andrus (4, 2nd base by J. Hernández/Heim)
- Fielding
-
E:
Moll (2, throw)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|J. Kaprielian (L, 3-7)
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|94-64
|4.33
|S. Moll
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15-9
|2.97
|D. Acevedo
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20-11
|3.10
|Z. Jackson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|15-8
|2.80
|TEAM
|8.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|144-92
- Pitching
-
WP:
Jackson
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
Kaprielian 14/24; Moll 2/3; Acevedo 1/4; Jackson 2/4
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
Kaprielian-13-9-25-17; Moll-2-2-3-2; Acevedo-3-1-4-3; Jackson-3-2-2-1
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
Kaprielian 3-8; Moll 1-0; Acevedo 1-1; Jackson 0-1
-
Game Scores:
J Kaprielian 51
|Hitters
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|M. Semien2B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|.296
|.406
|C. SeagerSS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|.329
|.475
|A. GarciaRF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|.302
|.453
|N. Lowe1B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|.338
|.460
|J. HeimC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|.321
|.439
|L. TaverasCF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|.330
|.441
|B. MillerDH
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.258
|.322
|a – E. HernandezPH-DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|.200
|.242
|B. ThompsonLF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.229
|.270
|.257
|J. Smith3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|.335
|.273
|TEAM
|32
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|
a-struck out looking for Miller in the 6th
- Batting
-
3B:
Taveras (2, Kaprielian)
-
HR:
Semien (18, 3rd inning off Kaprielian 0 on, 1 Out)
-
RBI:
Semien (57), Thompson (5)
-
2Out RBI:
Thompson
-
Team RISP:
1-9 (Heim 0-1, Smith 0-2, Semien 0-1, Thompson 1-3, E. Hernández 0-2)
-
Team LOB:
9
- Fielding
-
DP:
1 (Smith-Semien-Lowe)
|Pitchers
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|PC-ST
|ERA
|G. Otto (W, 5-8)
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|1
|90-49
|4.96
|B. Burke (H, 7)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|39-22
|1.29
|J. Hernandez (S, 4)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|21-10
|2.45
|TEAM
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|5
|1
|150-81
- Pitching
-
First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:
J. Hernández 3/4; Burke 5/8; Otto 13/25
-
Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:
J. Hernández-5-1-3-1; Burke-5-6-7-4; Otto-19-5-7-18
-
Ground Balls-Fly Balls:
J. Hernández 1-0; Burke 1-2; Otto 8-8
-
Game Scores:
G Otto 59
Scoring Summary
|Inning
|OAK
|TEX
|
|3rd
|Allen homered to left (391 feet).
|1
|0
|
|3rd
|Semien homered to left (380 feet).
|1
|1
|
|6th
|Thompson singled to right, Taveras scored.
|1
|2