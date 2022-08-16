1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 8 0
Athletics Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
C. StevensonCF 3 0 0 0 2 1 .154 .389 .154
T. KempLF 3 0 1 0 1 0 .222 .298 .311
S. MurphyC 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 .323 .422
S. Brown1B 2 0 0 0 2 0 .231 .292 .445
C. PinderDH 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 .260 .396
S. BoltRF 3 0 0 0 1 1 .198 .255 .341
J. Bride2B-3B 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 .286 .256
V. Machin3B 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 .279 .255
a – E. AndrusPH-SS 1 0 0 0 1 1 .236 .298 .365
N. AllenSS-2B 3 1 1 1 1 0 .214 .280 .318
TEAM 28 1 3 1 9 5      
a-struck out swinging for Machín in the 7th
  • Batting
  • HR:

    Allen (3, 3rd inning off Otto 0 on, 0 Out)

  • RBI:

    Allen (9)

  • GIDP:

    Murphy

  • Team RISP:

    0-7 (Murphy 0-2, Brown 0-2, Pinder 0-2, Bolt 0-1)

  • Team LOB:

    9

  • Baserunning
  • SB:

    Kemp (7, 2nd base off Otto/Heim); Stevenson (1, 2nd base off Otto/Heim)

  • CS:

    Andrus (4, 2nd base by J. Hernández/Heim)

  • Fielding
  • E:

    Moll (2, throw)

Athletics Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
J. Kaprielian (L, 3-7) 5.1 6 2 2 2 5 1 94-64 4.33
S. Moll 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15-9 2.97
D. Acevedo 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 0 20-11 3.10
Z. Jackson 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 15-8 2.80
TEAM 8.0 8 2 2 3 9 1 144-92  
  • Pitching
  • WP:

    Jackson

  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    Kaprielian 14/24; Moll 2/3; Acevedo 1/4; Jackson 2/4

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    Kaprielian-13-9-25-17; Moll-2-2-3-2; Acevedo-3-1-4-3; Jackson-3-2-2-1

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    Kaprielian 3-8; Moll 1-0; Acevedo 1-1; Jackson 0-1

  • Game Scores:

    J Kaprielian 51

Rangers Hitting
Hitters AB R H RBI BB K AVG OBP SLG
M. Semien2B 4 1 2 1 0 0 .238 .296 .406
C. SeagerSS 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 .329 .475
A. GarciaRF 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 .302 .453
N. Lowe1B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 .338 .460
J. HeimC 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249 .321 .439
L. TaverasCF 3 1 1 0 1 1 .294 .330 .441
B. MillerDH 2 0 2 0 0 0 .208 .258 .322
a – E. HernandezPH-DH 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 .200 .242
B. ThompsonLF 3 0 1 1 1 2 .229 .270 .257
J. Smith3B 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224 .335 .273
TEAM 32 2 8 2 3 9      
a-struck out looking for Miller in the 6th
  • Batting
  • 3B:

    Taveras (2, Kaprielian)

  • HR:

    Semien (18, 3rd inning off Kaprielian 0 on, 1 Out)

  • RBI:

    Semien (57), Thompson (5)

  • 2Out RBI:

    Thompson

  • Team RISP:

    1-9 (Heim 0-1, Smith 0-2, Semien 0-1, Thompson 1-3, E. Hernández 0-2)

  • Team LOB:

    9

 
  • Fielding
  • DP:

    1 (Smith-Semien-Lowe)

Rangers Pitching
Pitchers IP H R ER BB K HR PC-ST ERA
G. Otto (W, 5-8) 6.0 2 1 1 6 1 1 90-49 4.96
B. Burke (H, 7) 2.0 1 0 0 1 3 0 39-22 1.29
J. Hernandez (S, 4) 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 0 21-10 2.45
TEAM 9.0 3 1 1 9 5 1 150-81  
  • Pitching
  • First-pitch strikes/Batters Faced:

    J. Hernández 3/4; Burke 5/8; Otto 13/25

  • Called strikes-Swinging strikes-Foul balls-In play strikes:

    J. Hernández-5-1-3-1; Burke-5-6-7-4; Otto-19-5-7-18

  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls:

    J. Hernández 1-0; Burke 1-2; Otto 8-8

  • Game Scores:

    G Otto 59

Scoring Summary

Inning OAK TEX  
  3rd Allen homered to left (391 feet). 1 0  
  3rd Semien homered to left (380 feet). 1 1  
  6th Thompson singled to right, Taveras scored. 1 2