The Big3 Is Awesome: Week 5 Preview

By DaVince "Dino" Wright



Where can you find top notch basketball and entertainment under the same roof? The answer is pretty simple. Head to Frisco, Texas at Comerica Center and have fun. Ice Cube and the Big3 have merged sports and entertainment perfectly. This Sunday, July 17 there will be 6 games played starting at 2 pm. Week 5 will be action packed from Game 1 to Game 6. Let’s take a look at each game and final score.



Game 1 – 3 pm: 3 Headed Monsters vs Triplets

The 3 Headed Monsters are led by former NBA star Rashard Lewis. He will be the catalyst for the time. The Triplets are led by smooth shooting and league leading scorer Joe Johnson. This will be one of the best match ups of the weekend. This game will be close.

Final Score: 3 Headed Monsters 47 – Triplets 50



Game 2 – 4 pm: Ball Hogs vs Aliens

The Ball Hogs have shown that they can play with any team in the Big3. Keep an eye on Jodie Meeks! He will need to shoot the ball and stop being passive. The “Serbian Sniper” Dusan Bulut can score inside and outside at will. The Ball Hogs will win by 10!

Final Score: Ball Hogs 50 – Aliens 40



Game 3 – 5 pm: Ghost Ballers vs 3’s Company

The Ghost Ballers are one of favorite teams. Guard Ricky Davis is something to watch. At times he can be a handful, but he plays with a lot of passion. 3’s Company’s Michael Beasley could easily be the league’s MVP at this point. He’s been the best pick up for any team in the last 4 years.

Final Score: Ghost Ballers 43 – 3’s Company 50



Game 4 – 6 pm: Enemies vs Killer 3’s

The Enemies’ center Isaiah Austin has been the enigma for this team. He was an honorary draft pick in the NBA 5 years ago coming out of Baylor. I’ve followed him for years. He could be a NBA superstar if given a chance. Killer 3’s Co-Captain Josh Powell played 9 years in the NBA and has 2 NBA titles. He’s the player to watch in this game.

Final Score: Enemies 44 – Killer 3’s 50



Game 5 – 7 pm: Tri-State vs Trilogy

Tri-State has a roster filled with former NBA players. The player to watch is Ray Nixon. He’s 6’7 and plays tough on the wing and in the paint. He’s my player to watch in this one. Trilogy is one of the league top tier teams led by Amir Johnson who is my player to watch. This will be another close game.

Final Score: Tri-State 42 – Trilogy 50



Game 6 – 8 pm: Power vs Bivouac

Power has been one of the top teams since the league started years ago. Power is led by quick and slick shooting guard Cuttino Mobley aka “The Cat”. He will be the player to watch on this team. Bivouac is lead by “The Green Brothers” Gerald and Garlon Green. They are interchangeable parts on the floor. This game will have fireworks from beginning to end. I’m taking Power by 3.

Final Score: Power 50 – Bivouac 47