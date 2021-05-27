The 2021 NBA Playoffs – So Far!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

You can say what you want and feel the way you like, but the NBA playoffs came in like last week’s storms in Texas. TNT, ESPN and NBATV have covered the first games over the first round like 2020 Presidential Elections. The teams that you thought would dominate have been hanging on like a second grader on the monkey bars on the playground after recess. Let’s take a look at some surprising series’ so far.

Dallas vs LA Clippers – Dallas 2-0 series lead

Both teams are averaging over 110 points per game in this series. Yeah, what you heard about the Clippers tanking the last five games of the season to get the Mavs is probably true. Last season, the Clippers beat the Mavs in the NBA bubble and thought they had something easy this year. Well, Dallas went on the road and beat LA in the first two games! My x-factor is Tim Hardaway, Jr. In my playoff article last week, people questioned my thoughts on this series and guess what… I was right! Dallas will beat the Clippers in 6!

Milwaukee vs Miami – Milwaukee 2-0

Wait! This was supposed to be one of the most evenly matched series of the playoffs this year. The Bucks have been hot from behind the arc and have proven to the nay-sayers that they can run with the big dogs. Miami’s Guard Jimmy Butler has been in a slump scoring, but has kept his team close by playing solid defense. Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting in major work against anyone who’s defending him.

LA Lakers vs Phoenix – Series Tied 1-1

Could it be the last time you’ll see a LeBron lead team exiting in the first round? The Suns have the young talent to pull this off. The Suns have a proven leader in PG Chris Paul, he was the missing piece in the desert. Last season, the Suns were barely holding this together, but this year they have 51 wins. Head Coach Monte Williams has the pieces to get into the Western Conference Finals. I like this team. Look for the Lakers to play like the champions they are, but I hope they send the SUNS the memo to lay down!

Atlanta vs New York Series – Tied 1-1

I can’t believe that this series has some pop to it. Atlanta won the first game on a last second Trae Young shot and had the Knicks by 12 going into the fourth quarter in last night’s game. The Knicks went on a run and won the game by 9. Derrick Rose came off the bench and scored 26. The Knicks scored 32 points in the third and 25 in the fourth for the win. Atlanta went cold and forgot how to play defense in the second half. Look for this series going 6 games and my winner is a toss up between the two teams.