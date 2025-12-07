Texas Tech Big 12 Champs, beat BYU 34-7

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
BYU
|7
|0
|0
|0
|7
|
TTU
|0
|13
|8
|13
|34
Scoring Summary
|1st
|BYU
|04:58
|BYU – Martin,LJ 10 yd run (Ferrin,Will kick), 14 plays, 90 yards, TOP 06:50
|
7
|
0
|2nd
|TTU
|14:56
|TTU – Harrington,Stone 23 yd field goal 11 plays, 70 yards, TOP 05:02
|
7
|
3
|2nd
|TTU
|10:42
|TTU – Eakin,Coy 33 yd pass from Morton,Behren (Harrington,Stone kick) 7 plays, 61 yards, TOP 02:34
|
7
|
10
|2nd
|TTU
|00:21
|TTU – Harrington,Stone 40 yd field goal 7 plays, 45 yards, TOP 01:16
|
7
|
13
|3rd
|TTU
|03:21
|TTU – Dickey,Cameron 11 yd run (Carter Jr.,Terrance pass), 1 plays, 11 yards, TOP 00:05
|
7
|
21
|4th
|TTU
|12:49
|TTU – Harrington,Stone 44 yd field goal 4 plays, -2 yards, TOP 02:00
|
7
|
24
|4th
|TTU
|07:03
|TTU – Eakin,Coy 28 yd pass from Morton,Behren (Harrington,Stone kick) 4 plays, 37 yards, TOP 01:59
|
7
|
31
|4th
|TTU
|04:39
|TTU – Harrington,Stone 28 yd field goal 5 plays, 28 yards, TOP 02:14
|
7
|
34
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|3rd down efficiency
|6-14
|8-19
|4th down efficiency
|0-2
|1-2
|Total Yards
|200
|374
|Passing
|137
|215
|Comp/Att
|17/29
|20/33
|Yards per pass
|4.7
|6.5
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Rushing
|63
|159
|Rushing Attempts
|30
|41
|Yards per rush
|2.1
|3.9
|Penalties
|4-30
|5-35
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles lost
|2
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|2
|0
|Possession
|28:06
|31:54