Texas Tech Big 12 Champs, beat BYU 34-7

December 7, 2025 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
BYU
 7 0 0 0 7
TTU
 0 13 8 13 34

Scoring Summary

 1st BYU 04:58 BYU – Martin,LJ 10 yd run (Ferrin,Will kick), 14 plays, 90 yards, TOP 06:50
7
0
2nd TTU 14:56 TTU – Harrington,Stone 23 yd field goal 11 plays, 70 yards, TOP 05:02
7
3
2nd TTU 10:42 TTU – Eakin,Coy 33 yd pass from Morton,Behren (Harrington,Stone kick) 7 plays, 61 yards, TOP 02:34
7
10
2nd TTU 00:21 TTU – Harrington,Stone 40 yd field goal 7 plays, 45 yards, TOP 01:16
7
13
3rd TTU 03:21 TTU – Dickey,Cameron 11 yd run (Carter Jr.,Terrance pass), 1 plays, 11 yards, TOP 00:05
7
21
4th TTU 12:49 TTU – Harrington,Stone 44 yd field goal 4 plays, -2 yards, TOP 02:00
7
24
4th TTU 07:03 TTU – Eakin,Coy 28 yd pass from Morton,Behren (Harrington,Stone kick) 4 plays, 37 yards, TOP 01:59
7
31
4th TTU 04:39 TTU – Harrington,Stone 28 yd field goal 5 plays, 28 yards, TOP 02:14
7
34
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 14 19
3rd down efficiency 6-14 8-19
4th down efficiency 0-2 1-2
Total Yards 200 374
Passing 137 215
Comp/Att 17/29 20/33
Yards per pass 4.7 6.5
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Rushing 63 159
Rushing Attempts 30 41
Yards per rush 2.1 3.9
Penalties 4-30 5-35
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles lost 2 0
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Possession 28:06 31:54

