Texas Republic Bar Opens in Dallas this Weekend

After much anticipation, Texas Republic is set to open it’s doors to the Dallas crowd for a sneak peek weekend this Friday, September 24th and Saturday, September 25th from 9PM-2AM.

Regular operating hours will be from 11AM-2AM daily beginning Thursday, September 30th.

Located at 5609 SMU Blvd Dallas, TX 75206, Texas Republic is a modern Texas inspired neighborhood bar with stimulating nightlife.

Texas Republic combines an exciting, yet casual cocktail program, ice cold beer, and a fun bar atmosphere in a relaxed setting.

With a combined 6,400 square-foot interior and outside patio space, Texas Republic offers guests the perfect backdrop to grab a drink, socialize and relax.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that is our motto here. From our giant Megatron, to our 35oz Candy Carafe Cocktails, to our Trash Can Hot Chicken Nachos , to the acts that will be performing on stage. TXR has had immense success in the Fort Worth market because it is a perfect hybrid concept meshing our casual and comfortable neighborhood bar feel with our late night nightlife experience.” says Sam Sameni, Principal of One Entertainment Group, the group behind Texas Republic and other hospitality venues in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Texas Republic will spotlight a 136-foot Megatron LED screen featuring state-of-the-art picture and sound for an immersive sports experience, alongside a large full-size bar in the center of the venue. Featuring customized spinner wheels located at each table throughout the venue with 16 unique shot choices, tableside beer kegs and fun shareable cocktails, TXR will be the ideal place to hang out with old friends and make new ones.

In addition, Texas Republic is pleased to announce its joint venture with Hot Chicks Chicken, the acclaimed Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant opening next door.

Hot Chicks Chicken is an emerging fast casual restaurant that will offer scratch-made Halal, dairy-free, peanut free Nashville hot chicken with heat levels varying from none to “Hot AF.”

Hot Chicks will use all fresh ingredients. Crinkle Cut Fries will be cut daily, pickles, coleslaw and all sauces will be made in house and the chicken is fresh, never frozen.