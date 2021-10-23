The Stix Icehouse Now Open in McKinney

DALLAS – The North Dallas community has a new go-to destination for cold beer, incredible food, family sports, live music and 14 acres of old fashioned fun now that The Stix Icehouse is open at 301 Eldorado Pkwy. in McKinney.

You read that right … it’s a full-service restaurant and bar sprawled out over 14 acres of land . With a purpose to “share the power of play,” The Stix features ample indoor and outdoor seating, a nine-hole disc golf course, wiffle ball, corn hole, ping pong, swings, a tree house and a large event space perfect for group outings and large family events. Oh, and don’t forget about The Stix’s LMAO donkey mascot, Lucky.

The menu is unapologetically indulgent with everything from Catfish N Chips and Grilled Bourbon Salmon to Nachos, Chicken Fried Chicken, soups and salads. Guests can wash down their delicious comfort food with specialty cocktails, like the AppleMoon Magic Cocktail (moonshine spiked with apple cider) or one of 24 beers on tap.

“Inspired by some of our favorite Texas watering holes and our love of food and family, my husband, Mike, and I wanted to create a fun, chill place where our community could hang out and connect with family and friends,” said Founder Rae Phillips-Luther. “The Stix is a place for the WHOLE family – where kids can safely run free and adults can enjoy good company. It also serves as a great casual event space for parties of all sizes. We will have local musicians playing on the regular and sports tournaments, too. At The Stix, it’s a guaranteed good time and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the McKinney community.”

It should come as no surprise that the massive all-age playground is celebrating its grand opening in a huge way – with special activities planned all weekend long, including:

Friday, Oct. 22

4-6 p.m. – Face Painting

5 p.m. – Champagne Toast hosted by Lucky

6-8 p.m. – Pumpkin Egg Hunt in The Yard

7 p.m. – Live Music by Stratoblasters

Saturday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. – Disc Golf Instructional Class

1-3 p.m. – Corn Hole Tournament (adults and kids) with prizes

3-5 p.m. – Balloon Art

7 p.m. – Live Music by Buzz Andrews Band

Sunday, Oct. 24

All Day – Costume Contest (photos will be posted on Facebook for voting)

11 a.m. – Yoga in The Yard

1-3 p.m. – Pictures With Your Pup

3 p.m. – Live Music by Dave Thomas

“When I purchased this 14-acre property several years ago with its magnificent old growth trees, I wanted to find a way to share it with the surrounding communities, families and friends,” said Founder and Partner Don Day. “Stix is how we chose to make that happen. I was fortunate to be able to convince Mike and Rae to bring their expertise to work with me to build and develop the property. We have even bigger plans on the horizon to activate the entire wooded area and I welcome all of McKinney, Allen, Fairview and the surrounding communities to come and enjoy some old fashion fun.”

The Stix is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3-10 p.m. The Stix team will be taking off on Mondays to relax and get psyched for the next week full of fun!

For additional information, including the live music calendar, menu and more, visit thestixicehouse.com and follow The Stix on Facebook and Instagram.