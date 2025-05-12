Texas Rangers: Bret Boone Saves Rangers

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers began their week by offloading deadwood. “Offensive Coordinator” Donnie Ecker was mercifully canned after weeks of grotesque ineptitude. The Rangers organization is still trapped in a backwards, little brother mindset. Always trying to compete with the inept Dallas Cowboys for headlines, the Rangers instituted an “offensive coordinator” to lead the hitters, as opposed to the traditional hitting coach. Playing second fiddle to the Cowgirls in the news cycle was so galling for the Rangers they made up new positions on the staff to appeal to the dim football fan. The Rangers can neither win nor lose with grace. They tried to show everyone how smart they were by making up jobs for hacks. They frittered away an entire month of the season. They emulated the Cowgirls brilliantly in that regard.

Justin Viele was the hitting coach during the Rangers opening month of listlessness. Seth Conner was the assistant hitting coach. Presumably they did nothing but give the hitters bad advice. The Rangers had a sky high chase rate and a very low walk rate all season. Viele and Conner were stealing money from the organization with their willful incompetence. The Rangers made up a coaching position to appeal to idiot Cowgirls fans, then hired three dunces to fail at doing the job of one person. The idea reeks of the same self-absorbed, pedantic attitude that saw the Rangers piss away the 2024 season. The Rangers have not figured out that one magical run does not erase 50 years of being a laughingstock. From the tepid product placement “parade,” to the trio of skilless adults: The Rangers have not figured out how to act like winners yet.

Former Mariner slugger Bret Boone was brought in to fix the offense. This was a sharp move. The Rangers desperately needed an established “name” guy. The trio of stupidity was not doing anyone any favors. Hilariously, Viele and his clueless assistant were not fired but “demoted” to a titleless position. Presumably they will fetch the players sodas and pick jockstraps off the clubhouse floor. They are incapable of anything else.

The beginning of the Boone Era started promisingly. The Rangers poured 16 hits on the Boston Red Sox. They smashed established starter Lucas Giolito out of the game on their way to a comfortable victory. The win could have been pointed to as a turning point had the team not lost the following two games. The final game of the series saw them shutout.

Top-end ace Tarik Skubal outdueled bottom-end innings eater Patrick Corbin in the opening game of the series. The offense came alive in the second game. They posted ten runs. Seager had three hits and RBI. Wyatt Langford walked three times in front of him and scored all three times. Jacob deGrom started this game and stood tall. The team performs best when Jake is on the mound. He brings value to the club that goes beyond his excellent starts.

Nathan Eovaldi was razor sharp in the rubber match of the series. His 7 innings of 2 hit brilliance were truly special. The offense looked very solid, posting six runs. The quality of the ABs has increased. The pitching continues to be good. deGrom, Eovaldi, and Mahle are spectacular. Jack Leiter was brilliant before getting hurt. Patrick Corbin has even been pretty good. The bullpen has been solid too. Once the offense gets going, the Rangers can put this slow start behind them.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

5/12 vs Rockies – 7:05 p.m.

5/13 vs Rockies – 7:05 p.m.

5/14 vs Rockies – 7:05 p.m.

5/15 vs Astros – 7:05 p.m.

5/16 vs Astros – 7:05 p.m.

5/17 vs Astros – 6:05 p.m.

5/18 vs Atros – 12:05 p.m.