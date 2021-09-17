Southern Methodist University Mustangs vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday – September 18 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Joe Aillet Stadium – Ruston, LA

Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs (2-0)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1)



SMU has started the season at 2-0 and is looking to build on last week’s convincing home win against UNT by 23. Louisiana Tech lost their first game to Mississippi State and beat South Eastern Louisiana by a field goal at home. The Mustangs are coming in to get a win on the road in Ruston. Let’s take a look at this week’s game.



Why you should watch this game

SMU is looking to take the conference by storm. Winning on the road will help the Mustangs take a two game lead in their conference.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You didn’t go on the road trip with your buddies so you’re back in the dorm watching another game on TV eating hot wings.



SMU Mustangs

QB Tanner Mordecai has been lighting up the score board at home. Now that he’s on the road, can he lead the Mustangs to victory? The answer is yes! He has already passed for 629 yards with 11 touchdowns (leading the nation) and 2 interceptions. He’s capable of getting the ball to WR Danny Gray. Gray is leading the team with 3 TD and averages 17.7 yards a reception. Sophomore Ulysses Bentley IV is averaging 9.4 yards a carry. This offense is dynamic to say the least.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 39.5 points a game, but the defense is giving up 38.5 per contest. The offense can score but the defense is giving up way too many points after halftime. In order for the Bulldogs to have a chance at home, they must create turnovers and keep the ball away from SMU’s offense. SMU is averaging 45.5 points a game and their defense is only allowing 10.5 points a contest.



Prediction

Some games you shouldn’t bet on. Don’t get me wrong the Mustangs on the road is an easy win this week. ESPN has the Mustangs with an 81% chance of winning this one. The over/under is 66 so take the over! I’m taking SMU by 21!



Final Score

Mustangs – 41

Bulldogs – 21