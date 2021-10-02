Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – October 2 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

Texas Longhorns (3-1, 1-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0)



This will be the first conference game for the Horned Frogs this season. Last week TCU lost at home to the SMU Mustangs. Over the last 5 games TCU is 4-1 with the quality wins over California, Duquesne, Louisiana Tech and Oklahoma State. Look for the Frogs to bounce back from last week’s loss at home. Texas is riding high on a win at home against Texas Tech. They are coming in to get another conference win in Ft. Worth. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Big 12 match up.



What’s the deal dude?

Over the past ten years the Frogs have owned Texas! 8-2 against the Longhorns is a pretty strong statement. Head Coach Gary Patterson’s defense always steps up in big games especially against the Longhorns on the road or at home.



Texas Longhorns

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has been exactly what the Longhorns needed under center. He’s a threat running the ball and throwing it as well. He has 565 passing yards on 54 attempts adding 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is averaging 6.2 yards a carry. He is dangerous catching passes from the single back set, but look for him to set the tone on the ground to start things off. Texas’ offense is averaging 46 points per game while the defense is allowing 23 points a game. The key for Texas will be limiting costly turnovers at crucial times in the game.



TCU Horned Frogs

Three questions surround the Horned Frogs… One, can they bounce back and get a win against the incoming Longhorns? Second, can the defense slow down Casey Thompson? Last, but not least; can the Frogs special teams get the field position they need to score early and often? The answer to each of these questions is “YES!” In order for the Frogs to win at home this week, the team has to step up. The defense has 4 take a ways this year and Texas is prone to turning the ball over. The offense is averaging 37.7 points per game and will need to add more to get a win at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 69.8% chance of winning on the road in Ft. Worth. The over/under is 65.5 so take the under in this one. I’m taking the Longhorns by 8 in this one. I don’t see TCU beating Texas this year.



Final Score

Longhorns – 31

Horned Frogs – 23