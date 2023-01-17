Dallas Mavericks: Dropping Winnable Games

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Over the past week Dallas dropped four of their past five games and one spot in the standings. Last week the team sat at 22-17 and now they are at 24-21. Dallas dropped three games to teams in which they had the lead heading into the 4th quarter but gave away very winnable games to the Trail Blazers, Clippers and Oklahoma City. The games that they won were to the Lakers by 4 in double overtime and New Orleans at home. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Mavericks schedule and my predictions on the outcome, players and key upcoming games for the Dallas Mavericks.



1/18 – 6:30 p.m. – Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ESPN

Dallas has a winning record when it comes to playing on TNT and ESPN. This game will be a bit different. Dallas will need to play tough defense at home because the Hawks are a better rebounding team than the Mavericks. Dallas is 16-6 at home this season and always find a way to pull it off in front of the home crowd. I’m taking Dallas by 12! Final Score: Hawks 92 – Mavericks 104



1/20 – 6:30 p.m. – Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ESPN

The Miami Heat are a good team that is sitting right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference. Center Bam Adebayo is a force on both ends of the floor. He will be the catalyst for the Heat right from the jump. Dallas will need to keep a body on him and battle him on the boards. Dallas will need to run the offense through guards Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway, Jr. They match up well against the Miami Heat guards. I’m taking Dallas by 9! Final Score: Heat 100 – Mavericks 109



1/22 – 6:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has improved on their rebounding over their last 6 games, but creating turnovers will be the key for Dallas. Clippers Forward Kawhi Leonard will be the x-factor for the Clippers. Playing tough defense on him will be the key for a Mavericks victory at home. Dallas is the better team at home. They are 16-6 (at the time of this article) in the Western Conference this season. Dallas will need to play from the opening tip to the last second on the clock. I’m taking Dallas by 9. Final Score: Clippers 120 – Mavericks 129