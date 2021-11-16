Dallas Mavericks: Leading The Way

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Dallas is sitting in a good place in the division. Right now (at the time of this article) Dallas is 9-4 in the division and number 3 in the conference behind Golden State and Phoenix. The Mavericks are riding a two game winning streak with quality wins over Denver and San Antonio. Over the past 5 games the team has won 4 with their loss to the Bulls by 10. The next five games will test the strength of the team starting with a back to back games against Phoenix and the LA Clippers on the road. A split on the four game road trip will keep the Mavericks in 3rd place, now if they can pull off two wins they will leap frog the Suns and take 2nd place in the Western Conference. The next home game will be against the Washington Wizards led by Bradley Beal. On Monday with .44 seconds to go Luka Doncic twisted his ankle during the win against Denver. He should’ve been sitting at that time of the game. His health will be the key for the Mavericks on the road. Let’s take a look at the Mavericks upcoming week and predictions.



11/17 – Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns 9:00PM CT – TV: ESPN

This national televised game will display the Mavericks and the Suns. The Suns have had the Mavericks number of the past seven games. This game is basically a rubber match game that the Mavericks need to stay a top of the Western Conference right behind the Phoenix Suns. I’m taking Dallas by 7! Final Score: Dallas 110 – Clippers 103!



11/19 – Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns 9:00PM CT – TV: ESPN

Suns point guard Chris Paul is a headache for the Mavericks back court. Dallas back up point guard Jalen Bronson will be key containing him in the back court. The game comes down to the team that plays solid defense and creates turnovers in the open court. I’m taking Dallas by 3.

Final Score: Dallas 91 – Suns 88!



11/21 – Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers – 2:30PM CT – TV: Local TV

This has been the match up for Dallas fans for the past couple of seasons. The Clippers have been a thorn in the side of the Mavericks during the season and playoffs. The Mavericks have a lot to prove to themselves and to the Clippers. A win on the road will make some noise in the Western Conference. I’m taking Dallas by 12! Final Score: Dallas 117 – Clippers 105!



11/23 – Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers 9:30PM CT – TV: ESPN

The key for the Mavericks is stopping Paul George and Eric Bledsoe. These two guys are very disruptive on both ends of the floor. They are match up problems for the Mavericks. Defense will be top priority in the second game of the back to back. Mavericks SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. Should get the bulk of the work in the one. He’s very aggressive on the offensive end. I’m taking Dallas in a close one by 6! Final Score: Dallas 98 – Clippers 92!



11/27 – Washington Wizard vs Dallas Mavericks 7:30 PM CT – TV: Local TV

The Wizards are sitting at 10-3 (at the time of this article) coming into Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Bradley Beal is one of the top guards in the NBA and getting a win in Dallas will give the Wizards a huge boost. Dallas will need to start this game playing physical defense and the matching the energy of the Wizards. I’m taking the Mavericks by 13! Final Score: Wizards 86 – Mavericks 99!