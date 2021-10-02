USF Bulls vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

USF Bulls vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – October 2 – 3:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX.



Records Before the Game

South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0)

SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0)



Are your surprised with the Mustangs this year? Well last year the Mustangs was undefeated around this time and looked as if they would run the table. Last year and this year are two totally different times. SMU has the country watching as they are blasting good teams while sitting at 4-0. Let’s take a look at the USF Bulls coming to Dallas this Saturday.



What’s on your TV?

You could easily look at any team in the Top 25 this year and say, “They are having an off year!” SMU is making some noise so watching this team will be a must. They are must see TV right now.



USF Bulls

The Bulls are not the team they once were over the last two years. USF has posted quality wins over a few non conference foes the past 3 years but now they are struggling. Over their last 5 games, USF are 1-4 with a win over Florida A&M, but have dropped games against #15 BYU, #13 Florida, NC State and Central Florida. They are coming into this game looking to knock the Mustangs from their unbeaten pedestal. QB Timmy McClain is only a freshman, however he can run the ball like a running back and is very dangerous in open space. Look for McClain to be a key for the USF offense.



SMU Mustangs

SMU is on pace to finish the season undefeated and make some noise nationally. With a win this weekend, the Mustangs should be a ranked team. Look for running back Ulysses Bentley IV to get some much needed carries against that decimated Buffs defensive line. Establishing the run will be key for the Mustangs offense this week. QB Tanner Mordecai is leading the country in touchdown passes with 20. He’s already at 1268 yards through the air in four games. The Mustang defense needs to create turnovers! They are giving up 23 points per game this year.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 93.9% chance of winning at home this week. Last week TCU was the favorite and what happened? The underdog won! SMU has to establish dominance in this game from the first play. I’m taking SMU by 17!



Final Score

SMU – 40

USF – 23