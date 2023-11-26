Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – November 26 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (6-5, 1-3 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1, 4-0 Home)



Spoiler alert… The Bills will beat the Eagles this weekend. Yeah! I said it and will tell you why if you keep reading. The Eagles are hands down the best team in football and the luckiest at the same time! The only team to beat Philly this season were the Jets. After the Jets victory, the Eagles have skated by the Cowboys, Commanders and Chiefs. They could have easily lost those games, but penalties and missed flags have allowed the Eagles to get by… until Sunday when they host the Bills. This won’t be a cake walk because the Bills will hand the Eagles their second loss of the season. The Bills have been one of those teams that can run off a 3-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Keep in mind they have did this for the past three seasons. Keep an eye on this game.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills was picked to represent the AFC in their conference championship game this season but have struggled as of late. Over their past 5 games the Bills are 2-3 with wins over the Jets and the Buccaneers. They have lost to Denver, Cincinnati and New England. The only way the Bills can play spoiler this weekend is to have quarterback Josh Allen get the ball into the hands of his big play receivers Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs. Tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox will need to get the ball in the red zone to score points. Last season this team was in the Top 10 in every offensive category. It will take a huge effort for the Bills to get a win on the road in Philly.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have been rolling this season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been putting up some serious numbers through the air and on the ground. The Philly coaching staff has allowed him to use his talents to rack up wins this season. He has 2497 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Eagles play as if they have all four downs at their disposal. Punting usually isn’t an option. They are the best team in the league on 4th and anything. Over the past 4 games, the Eagles has gotten by with favorable calls and the winning has kept adding up this season. Keep an eye on WR A.J. Brown, WR DeVonta Smith, WR Julio Jones and RB D’Andre Swift.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 54.1% chance of winning on the road in Philadelphia. The truth is all of those critics and football nuts know that the lucky win streak is over this week. I’m taking the Bills by 12!



Final Score

Bills – 30

Eagles – 18