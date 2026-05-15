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Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams lead the comeback as the Lynx defeated the Wings 90-86 

May 15, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams lead the comeback as the Lynx defeated the Wings 90-86.

Natasha Howard scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 21 points for the Lynx and Paige Bueckers lead the Wings with 27.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
MIN
 18 22 28 22 90
DAL
 28 20 22 16 86
 

Team Stats
FG 35-58 31-67
Field Goal % 60 46
3PT 6-13 5-17
Three Point % 46 29
FT 14-18 19-22
Free Throw % 78 86
Rebounds 31 26
Offensive Rebounds 6 9
Defensive Rebounds 25 17
Assists 20 22
Steals 6 9
Blocks 7 3
Total Turnovers 18 13
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 15 19
Fast Break Points 9 12
Points in Paint 48 40
Fouls 19 18
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 4 12
Percent Led 10 83

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