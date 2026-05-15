Natasha Howard and Courtney Williams lead the comeback as the Lynx defeated the Wings 90-86.
Natasha Howard scored 26 points, Courtney Williams added 21 points for the Lynx and Paige Bueckers lead the Wings with 27.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
MIN
|18
|22
|28
|22
|90
|
DAL
|28
|20
|22
|16
|86
|
Team Stats
|FG
|35-58
|31-67
|Field Goal %
|60
|46
|3PT
|6-13
|5-17
|Three Point %
|46
|29
|FT
|14-18
|19-22
|Free Throw %
|78
|86
|Rebounds
|31
|26
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|25
|17
|Assists
|20
|22
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Total Turnovers
|18
|13
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|15
|19
|Fast Break Points
|9
|12
|Points in Paint
|48
|40
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|4
|12
|Percent Led
|10
|83